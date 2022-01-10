U.S. markets open in 7 hours 47 minutes

Toys and Games Market to grow by USD 50.73 bn | Increasing Personal Disposable Income & Rising Middle-class Population to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toys And Games Market by Product (Activity and ride-on toys, Infant and pre-school toys, Games and puzzles, Plush toys, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline distribution channel and Online distribution channel), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Toys and Games Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US, Mexico, and Canada are the key markets for toys and games in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European, APAC, and MEA regions. The increasing demand for premium toys, rising spending capacity of consumers, and the presence of several prominent vendors will facilitate the toys and games market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The potential growth difference for the toys and games market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 50.73 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the toys and games market is the increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population. In recent years, the lifestyle in both developed countries and emerging countries such as Russia, China, and India has changed dramatically. One of the reasons behind this dramatic increase is rapid urbanization. Another reason behind the dramatic change in consumer lifestyle is an increase in purchasing power. Consumer purchasing power and living standards have increased because of higher disposable income, especially in developing countries such as India and China. The increasing disposable income in these countries, along with rapid urbanization, is leading to a rise in the demand for toys and games from organized multi-brand retail stores, which, in turn, is helping the market vendors to earn higher revenue. The growth in the middle-class population is expected to aid the growth of the global toys and games market.

  • Market Challenges - The seasonal demand and short life of merchandise and collectibles will be a major challenge for the toys and games market vendors during the forecast period. Efficient merchandise management is critical for toys and games retailers. Merchandise procurement needs to be planned based on demand forecasts. This is because the demand for these products is not fixed. With the demand in the market being highly susceptible to changing consumer needs, toys and game manufacturers may regularly need to extend or drop entire product categories or lines. As a result, merchandise purchasing can become very challenging. The merchandise manufacturing industry is highly fragmented, and retailers can have a wide range of vendors, which can make merchandise procurement even more difficult.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The toys and games market report is segmented by Product (Activity and ride-on toys, Infant and pre-school toys, Games and puzzles, Plush toys, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline distribution channel and Online distribution channel), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The toys and games market share growth by the activity and ride-on toys segment will be significant for the revenue generation. The advantages of these toys are driving the growth of the activity and ride-on toys market, which, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market in focus. Parents are increasing their spending capacities on buying premium activity and ride-on toys, owing to their rising disposable income. The presence of prominent vendors offering innovative toys and the rising disposable income of the parents are the major factors, which are driving the growth of online activity and the ride-on toys market, which, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market in focus.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:
Toy Market -The toy market share is expected to increase by USD 14.62 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64%. Download a free sample now!

Toys And Games Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.70%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 50.73 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, India, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toys-and-games-market-to-grow-by-usd-50-73-bn--increasing-personal-disposable-income--rising-middle-class-population-to-boost-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301456203.html

SOURCE Technavio

