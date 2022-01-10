Toys and Games Market to grow by USD 50.73 bn | Increasing Personal Disposable Income & Rising Middle-class Population to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toys And Games Market by Product (Activity and ride-on toys, Infant and pre-school toys, Games and puzzles, Plush toys, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline distribution channel and Online distribution channel), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Toys and Games Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US, Mexico, and Canada are the key markets for toys and games in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European, APAC, and MEA regions. The increasing demand for premium toys, rising spending capacity of consumers, and the presence of several prominent vendors will facilitate the toys and games market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The potential growth difference for the toys and games market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 50.73 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the toys and games market is the i ncreasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population . In recent years, the lifestyle in both developed countries and emerging countries such as Russia, China, and India has changed dramatically. One of the reasons behind this dramatic increase is rapid urbanization. Another reason behind the dramatic change in consumer lifestyle is an increase in purchasing power. Consumer purchasing power and living standards have increased because of higher disposable income, especially in developing countries such as India and China. The increasing disposable income in these countries, along with rapid urbanization, is leading to a rise in the demand for toys and games from organized multi-brand retail stores, which, in turn, is helping the market vendors to earn higher revenue. The growth in the middle-class population is expected to aid the growth of the global toys and games market.

Market Challenges - The seasonal demand and short life of merchandise and collectibles will be a major challenge for the toys and games market vendors during the forecast period. Efficient merchandise management is critical for toys and games retailers. Merchandise procurement needs to be planned based on demand forecasts. This is because the demand for these products is not fixed. With the demand in the market being highly susceptible to changing consumer needs, toys and game manufacturers may regularly need to extend or drop entire product categories or lines. As a result, merchandise purchasing can become very challenging. The merchandise manufacturing industry is highly fragmented, and retailers can have a wide range of vendors, which can make merchandise procurement even more difficult.

The toys and games market report is segmented by Product (Activity and ride-on toys, Infant and pre-school toys, Games and puzzles, Plush toys, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline distribution channel and Online distribution channel), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The toys and games market share growth by the activity and ride-on toys segment will be significant for the revenue generation. The advantages of these toys are driving the growth of the activity and ride-on toys market, which, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market in focus. Parents are increasing their spending capacities on buying premium activity and ride-on toys, owing to their rising disposable income. The presence of prominent vendors offering innovative toys and the rising disposable income of the parents are the major factors, which are driving the growth of online activity and the ride-on toys market, which, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market in focus.

Some Companies Mentioned

Toys And Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 50.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

