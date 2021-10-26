U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.00
    +14.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,682.00
    +62.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,583.00
    +87.25 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,316.60
    +6.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.59
    -0.17 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.50
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9900
    +0.2910 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,339.81
    +283.18 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.02
    +1,256.34 (+517.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Toys Industry Shares, Revenue, and SWOT Analysis [2020-2027] | Business Opportunities in China, UK, USA, Australia, Japan, Korea Republic and ROW, Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies covered in toys industry are Lego System A/S (Billund, Denmark), Hasbro Inc. (Rhode Island, U.S.), Mattel Inc. (California, U.S.), Ravensburger Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Ravensburg, Germany), Spin Master (Toronto, Canada), MGA Entertainment Inc. (California, U.S.), PAI Partners (Paris, France), Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan), Radio Flyer (Illinois, U.S.), A.L. Lindsay & Company (New South Wales, Australia), Artsana Group (Grandate, Italy), K’Nex Industries Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global toys industry size is expected to experience significant growth by reaching USD 212.49 billion in 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing social media influence that is being leveraged by manufacturing companies to boost their revenues globally. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its latest report.
The report further observes that the market stood at USD 105.85 billion in 2019.


List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Toys Market are:

  • Lego System A/S (Billund, Denmark)

  • Hasbro Inc. (Rhode Island, U.S.)

  • Mattel Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Ravensburger Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Ravensburg, Germany)

  • Spin Master (Toronto, Canada)

  • MGA Entertainment Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • PAI Partners (Paris, France)

  • Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan)

  • Radio Flyer (Illinois, U.S.)

  • A.L. Lindsay & Company (New South Wales, Australia)

  • Artsana Group (Grandate, Italy)

  • K’Nex Industries Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/toys-market-104699


DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Social Media Influence to Aid Growth

The companies present in the market are leveraging the opportunities provided by the social media platform. With more and more children engaged to social media, the companies are partnering with market agencies to improve their brand presence through these platforms. Moreover, active participation of key players through different technological events that promote gaming is expected to boost the adoption of innovative and advanced toys. These factors are anticipated to favor the Toys Industry growth during the forecast period.


SEGMENTATION:

Dolls Segment Held 28.73% Market Share in 2019

Based on product, the dolls segment held a market share of about 28.73% in 2019 and is projected to showcase exponential growth owing to the availability of different types of dolls based on cartoon characters that are being preferred by children globally.


Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/toys-market-104699


REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Growing Gifting Trend in North America to Propel Market Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing gifting trend in countries such as the United States that is likely to drive the demand for toys during special occasions such as birthdays in the region. North America stood at USD 35.88 billion in 2019.

The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase considerable growth owing to the growing demand for art & craft toys amongst the children in the region between 2020 and 2027.


COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovation by Prominent Companies to Brighten Their Market Positions

The global market is experiencing healthy competition between the major companies that are striving to maintain a stronghold. These companies are developing innovative toys and other kid entertainment products to cater to the growing demand amongst their patrons. Additionally, other key players are trying to gain a competitive edge over their rivals by adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership during the forecast period.


Key Industry Development:

November 2020 – Luki Lab, a division of Strottman International, introduced two creative toy series, Gojo Adventure and Pinxies during Christmas holidays. The company is focusing on leveraging the festive occasion to boost their sales revenue by catering to the demand for entertainment products amongst the kids.


Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/toys-market-104699


Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19)

    • 4.5.1 Impact of COVID-19

    • 4.5.2 Supply Chain Challenges

    • 4.5.3 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

  • Global Toys Industry Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product Type (Value)

        • Dolls

        • Outdoor and Sport Toys

        • Building and Construction Set

        • Infant and Preschool Toys

        • Games and Puzzles

        • Others

      • By Age Group (Value)

        • 0-3 Years

        • 3-5 Years

        • 5-12 Years

        • 12-18 Years

        • 18+ Years

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Online

        • Offline

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/toys-market-104699


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Smart Toys Industry Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID or NFC), By Distribution Channel (Toy Shops, E-Commerce or Online Stores, Offline Stores, Specialty Stores) and By Geography Forecast till 2026

Video Game Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Gamer Type (Extreme, Casual), By Device Type (Smart Phones, Tablets, Laptops, Consoles), By Platform Type (Online, Offline), By Age (Between 10 to 20, Between 21 to 35, Between 36 to 50, Between 51 to 65) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    Tesla (TSLA) surprised Wall Street in its latest quarterly statement, but that in itself is unsurprising; the EV leader has made a habit of leaving analysts’ forecasts in the dust. Still, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas believes the latest set of excellent results were “significant” for two particular reasons. For one, despite well-documented industry-wide supply shortages, the company is exhibiting “extraordinary” top line growth,” with sales now annualizing at 1 million units and Tesla reaching th

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Should I Avoid ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally: Tesla Hits $1 Trillion; Donald Trump SPAC Dives; Facebook Jumps On Earnings Beat

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Monday as the stock market saw Tesla stock surge above $1 trillion in value. Facebook earnings beat.

  • Despite Disappointing Earnings, Snap Stock Could Surge Over 50%, Says Analyst

    Without needing to get hyperbolic, last Friday amounted to the worst day ever for Snap (SNAP) stock. Shares took an unrepresented 27% beating after the company’s Q3 earnings disappointed on multiple levels. While the company’s top-line figure failed to meet Wall Street’s expectations, the company’s outlook did little to reassure, as SNAP is faced with the duel challenge of the effects wrought from the changes to Apple’s iOS privacy settings - which gives users more control over how data is used

  • Nvidia Gets a Price Target Boost. Bitcoin’s Impact on Gaming May Be Ending.

    Cryptocurrency miners using Nvidia chips have affected the company's core gaming business—a source of concern among some investors.

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Tesla hits $1 trillion market cap as shares rally to record high

    Tesla reached the $1 trillion market capitalization mark for the first time ever