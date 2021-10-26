Toys Industry Shares, Revenue, and SWOT Analysis [2020-2027] | Business Opportunities in China, UK, USA, Australia, Japan, Korea Republic and ROW, Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in toys industry are Lego System A/S (Billund, Denmark), Hasbro Inc. (Rhode Island, U.S.), Mattel Inc. (California, U.S.), Ravensburger Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Ravensburg, Germany), Spin Master (Toronto, Canada), MGA Entertainment Inc. (California, U.S.), PAI Partners (Paris, France), Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan), Radio Flyer (Illinois, U.S.), A.L. Lindsay & Company (New South Wales, Australia), Artsana Group (Grandate, Italy), K’Nex Industries Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global toys industry size is expected to experience significant growth by reaching USD 212.49 billion in 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing social media influence that is being leveraged by manufacturing companies to boost their revenues globally. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its latest report.

The report further observes that the market stood at USD 105.85 billion in 2019.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Toys Market are:

Lego System A/S (Billund, Denmark)

Hasbro Inc. (Rhode Island, U.S.)

Mattel Inc. (California, U.S.)

Ravensburger Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Ravensburg, Germany)

Spin Master (Toronto, Canada)

MGA Entertainment Inc. (California, U.S.)

PAI Partners (Paris, France)

Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan)

Radio Flyer (Illinois, U.S.)

A.L. Lindsay & Company (New South Wales, Australia)

Artsana Group (Grandate, Italy)

K’Nex Industries Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/toys-market-104699





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Social Media Influence to Aid Growth

The companies present in the market are leveraging the opportunities provided by the social media platform. With more and more children engaged to social media, the companies are partnering with market agencies to improve their brand presence through these platforms. Moreover, active participation of key players through different technological events that promote gaming is expected to boost the adoption of innovative and advanced toys. These factors are anticipated to favor the Toys Industry growth during the forecast period.

Story continues





SEGMENTATION:

Dolls Segment Held 28.73% Market Share in 2019

Based on product, the dolls segment held a market share of about 28.73% in 2019 and is projected to showcase exponential growth owing to the availability of different types of dolls based on cartoon characters that are being preferred by children globally.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/toys-market-104699





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Growing Gifting Trend in North America to Propel Market Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing gifting trend in countries such as the United States that is likely to drive the demand for toys during special occasions such as birthdays in the region. North America stood at USD 35.88 billion in 2019.

The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase considerable growth owing to the growing demand for art & craft toys amongst the children in the region between 2020 and 2027.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovation by Prominent Companies to Brighten Their Market Positions



The global market is experiencing healthy competition between the major companies that are striving to maintain a stronghold. These companies are developing innovative toys and other kid entertainment products to cater to the growing demand amongst their patrons. Additionally, other key players are trying to gain a competitive edge over their rivals by adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership during the forecast period.





Key Industry Development:

November 2020 – Luki Lab, a division of Strottman International, introduced two creative toy series, Gojo Adventure and Pinxies during Christmas holidays. The company is focusing on leveraging the festive occasion to boost their sales revenue by catering to the demand for entertainment products amongst the kids.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/toys-market-104699





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) 4.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 4.5.2 Supply Chain Challenges 4.5.3 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Toys Industry Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Dolls Outdoor and Sport Toys Building and Construction Set Infant and Preschool Toys Games and Puzzles Others By Age Group (Value) 0-3 Years 3-5 Years 5-12 Years 12-18 Years 18+ Years By Distribution Channel (Value) Online Offline By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/toys-market-104699





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Smart Toys Industry Size , Share and Global Trend By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID or NFC), By Distribution Channel (Toy Shops, E-Commerce or Online Stores, Offline Stores, Specialty Stores) and By Geography Forecast till 2026

Video Game Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Gamer Type (Extreme, Casual), By Device Type (Smart Phones, Tablets, Laptops, Consoles), By Platform Type (Online, Offline), By Age (Between 10 to 20, Between 21 to 35, Between 36 to 50, Between 51 to 65) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



