Toys That Keep Pets Preoccupied Are in Higher Demand Than Ever, Say Pet Experts

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet product suppliers around Australia have reported a drastic rise in demand for dog toys puzzles and other products that will keep pets occupied for long periods of time. Aussie Pet Doors, one of Australia's premier destinations for pet products, explores the possible reasons for this sudden demand.

Pet toy shop owners have revealed that the most common enquiries for dog toys were toys that will keep them busy, such as puzzles and Kong toys, and flat toys that have minimal stuffing that can be ripped out and torn to shreds. For cats, owners have been asking after laser pointers that will help the cat release some energy. Across the board, owners have requested that the products are as safe as possible, so they can rest assured that their pet won't be in danger if left alone with the toy.

Aussie Pet Doors says that with an increased number of pet owners working from home, they require their pets to be occupied throughout the day in order to ensure minimal disruptions to their work day. The pet experts explain that a pet may sleep for most of the day if their owner is out of the home; however, when the owner is home, especially if they are on the other side of a closed door, the pet may become increasingly anxious and needy. A toy that occupies pets for long periods of time can allow owners to work in peace.

On top of providing a pet owner with some alone time, these toys can also be the source of significant mental stimulation for a pet. According to experts, mental stimulation is equally as beneficial as physical exercise for the overall health and wellbeing of a pet. Products like lick mats, treat-stuffed toys, snuffer mats and puzzles keep pets sharp and mentally agile and can even tire them out as much as a walk or a run at the dog park.

