Toys Market in Europe: Rest of Europe to Occupy 41% Market Share | Driven by Expanding Product Portfolio Influencing Product Premiumization | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The toy market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 8.75 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.77% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from the Rest of Europe during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the UK and France. The growing e-commerce market will facilitate the toy market growth in the Rest of Europe over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Toys Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the regional segment- Request a sample report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Toys Market in Europe Analysis Report by Product (activity toys and accessories, soft toys and accessories, outdoor and vehicle toys, games and puzzles, and others), Distribution Channel (specialty stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets, and department stores), and Geography (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/toys-market-size-analysis-in-europe-industry

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Toys Market In Europe report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Toys Market In Europe report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Toys Market In Europe Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Toys Market In Europe: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

  • The key factor driving growth in the toys market in Europe is the expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization.

  • The vendors are incorporating new technologies that are interactive and educational. New technologies such as NFC connections, holograms, augmented reality, and others are being incorporated with traditional toys and games to produce interactive toys and games.

  • Another technology is 3D printing, which will improve the creativity of children and help in the customization of toys. Brand-conscious customers are attracted to brands that deliver high-quality products. General consumer perception about luxury toys is that they are more durable and have multiple features. Branding is the key to attracting and retaining customers in the toy market in Europe.

  • Product premiumization is critical as most vendors offer similar products that have relatively similar features. The global recognition of brand logos implies the global acceptance of a brand. Such acceptance helps the brand strengthen its market position. Therefore, the sales of the key vendors are expected to increase due to factors such as premiumization and effective brand positioning.

Challenges:

  • The availability of counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the toy market in Europe during the forecast period.

  • Counterfeit products are made of low-quality raw materials, which can be harmful to children. The advent and penetration of e-commerce have propelled the sales of counterfeit products by widening their geographic reach.

  • The availability of counterfeit products leads to market fragmentation and lack of price standardization, decreases the margins of branded products, reduces the brand equity of the major vendors, and results in an uneven competitive scenario and market share erosion. The low cost of counterfeit products increases the demand for such products, which adversely affects the sales and pricing strategies of the vendors. Therefore, global vendors are compelled to price their products at lower rates, which reduces their profit margins and value sales proportion.

To know about other drivers & challenges along with the market trends - Grab a sample now!

Some of the key Toys in Europe Players:

The toy market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as commencing and initiating mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to compete in the market.

  • Atlas Games

  • Clementoni Spa

  • Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG

  • Hasbro Inc.

  • LEGO System AS

  • Mattel Inc.

  • Ravensburger AG

  • The Goliath Games LLC

  • TOMY Co. Ltd.

  • VTech Holdings Ltd.

Toys Market In Europe: Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Activity toys and accessories - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Soft toys and accessories - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Outdoor and vehicle toys - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Games and puzzles - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Specialty stores - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • E-retailers - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Hypermarkets - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Department stores - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • UK - size, and forecast 2021-2026

  • France - size, and forecast 2021-2026

  • Germany - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Italy - size, and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports:

  • The toys and games market share is expected to increase by USD 50.73 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%.

  • The automatic baby swing market size will grow up to USD 31.61 million at a CAGR of 0.64% during 2021-2025.

Toys Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.75 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.53

Performing market contribution

Rest of Europe at 41%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Activity toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Soft toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Outdoor and vehicle toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • E-retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Department stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Atlas Games

  • Clementoni Spa

  • Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG

  • Hasbro Inc.

  • LEGO System AS

  • Mattel Inc.

  • Ravensburger AG

  • The Goliath Games LLC

  • TOMY Co. Ltd.

  • VTech Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toys-market-in-europe-rest-of-europe-to-occupy-41-market-share--driven-by--expanding-product-portfolio-influencing-product-premiumization--technavio-301574955.html

SOURCE Technavio

