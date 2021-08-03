The Toys Market is expected to grow by $ 8.75 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period

Toys Market in Europe 2021-2025. The analyst has been monitoring the toys market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $ 8. 75 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

Our report on toys market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of eco-friendly toys and presence of toy gifting culture. In addition, emergence of eco-friendly toys is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The toys market in Europe analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.



The toys market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Activity toys and accessories

• Soft toys and accessories

• Outdoor and vehicle toys

• Games and puzzles

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Specialty stores

• E-retailers

• Hypermarkets

• Department stores



By Geography

• UK

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the presence of toy gifting culture as one of the prime reasons driving the toys market in Europe growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on toys market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Toys market in Europe sizing

• Toys market in Europe forecast

• Toys market in Europe industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading toys market in Europe vendors that include Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Also, the toys market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

