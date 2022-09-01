Toys"R"Us Asia launches new store concept at Hong Kong grand opening

Unveiled for the first time during a new store opening event in Tseung Kwan O, it highlights the various childhood development stages and offers additional help to parents in choosing suitable toys for their children.

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Toys"R"Us Asia has launched a new store concept which highlights the various stages of child development, helping parents and gift-givers more easily choose the perfect toy when shopping for their children or loved ones. This new concept, unveiled at a new store opening on August 18 in Tseung Kwan O's MCP Central, brings the same exciting store experience for kids, but is designed to help ease store navigation, simplify product selection and enhance the overall shopping experience for adults.

Toys“R”Us Asia launches new store concept highlighting childhood development stages (PRNewsfoto/Toys"R"Us Asia)

Building on insights from parents, Toys"R"Us has redesigned the layout and signage of this newest store in Hong Kong to center around essential childhood development stages, such as Role Play and Dress Up, STEM and Learning, Infants and Pre-school and Creativity development, making it easier for parents to find the right product for the age and development stage of their child, and which appeals to their unique interests.

"Toys"R"Us has always been focused on meeting the unique needs of both the children who love our toys and their parents who shop for them. Toys provide entertainment, but they also play a crucial role in childhood development, helping children develop their cognitive, motor, psychosocial, emotional, and linguistic skills, while fueling their imagination," said Pamela Wong, General Manager, Toys"R"Us Hong Kong. "We have listened to our customers to create this new store concept where parents can clearly understand which toys are most suitable for their kids, while their children continue to enjoy magical moments inside our stores and walk away with the perfect toy for them."

A child development focus and improved shopping experience

The Tseung Kwan O store offers an enhanced shopping experience for families. Moving towards a more gender-neutral layout, products are grouped into the various development stages and skill development, such as:

" Cars & Vehicles " where all vehicles – mini, big, remote controlled, playsets – can be found. These products encourage interactive and creative play, helping children develop their motor, social and communication skills.

" Creative Corner " comprising products such as dough, sand and slime. These toys fuel imagination for hours on end and helps children develop hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills and helps them gain strength and dexterity in their hands and fingers.

" Role Play & Dress Up " is filled with toys, dress up kits and accessories which fuel a child's imagination and turn their dreams into reality. This type of role play develops a child's personality, confidence and even their social skills while allowing parents better understand their child.

" Infant & Pre-school Development " focuses on products with music, color, lights, shapes and movement to engage and enthral kids while helping develop essential physical, cognitive and mental skills, designed specifically for newborns and toddlers.

"Sports & Outdoor" provides all the outdoor fun a child needs from ball games and bicycles to water guns and soakers. These products not only provide endless joy but also develop a child's coordination and motor skills.

Central to the store concept is this new, more intuitive navigation system and signage in which products are categorized based on type rather than the brand. For example, there is a remote-controlled vehicle section where all brands of vehicles in this category are located, helping save time and simplifying the shopping process. The store will also incorporate play areas throughout where children can touch and play with toys on display, adding to their in-store experience.

Toys“R”Us Asia’s new store layout offers more intuitive navigation system for shoppers (PRNewsfoto/Toys"R"Us Asia)

Toys"R"Us is committed to on-going engagement with customers, listening to feedback and continually evolving to provide the best range of toys that fuel a child's imagination and the best possible shopping experience for parents and gift-givers.

About Toys"R"Us Asia

For nearly 40 years, Toys"R"Us has been the trusted partner to families as the leading destination for the best toys, games, sports equipment and learning supplies for kids and toddlers, along with everything new parents need to care for and support their babies.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company operates over 470 stores with more than 10,000 team members across Asia, including Brunei, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand – and licenses more than 85 stores in the Philippines and Macau. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us offer a carefully selected range of quality local and international brands, innovative and exclusive products, engaging loyalty programs and an interactive in-store experience that fuel a child's imagination and inspire learning at every stage of a child's development.

Toys"R"Us operates 13 stores across the Hong Kong market. For more information and store details, please visit (www.toysrus.com.hk).

SOURCE Toys"R"Us Asia