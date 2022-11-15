Toys"R"Us Hong Kong Unveils its Top 20 List of Must-Have Christmas Toys

Making gift-giving easier, the expert picks include something fun for every age range and stage of development

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the perfect Christmas gift? Look no further! As the toy experts, Toys"R"Us in Hong Kong is committed to making the sometimes daunting task of finding that perfect gift a little easier for parents and gift-givers as they celebrate Christmas together, and is thrilled to unveil some special toys that have made its Top Toy list this year and are available in-store or online.

Toys“R”Us Hong Kong’s Christmas Top Toy List is determined by factors such as hot trends, local market preference and developmental benefits

With so many options to choose from, it can be challenging to find the perfect gifts which create countless hours of fun and imaginative play for children, but which also support cognitive, motor, social, emotional and linguistic skill development. The Top Toys have been determined by Toys"R"Us through extensive analysis, taking into account a wide array of considerations, including the hot trends this season, local market preference, age range suitability, developmental benefits, affordability, fun-factor and all-around awesomeness. And with all items on the shelves subject to strict international quality and safety standards and testing, Toys"R"Us offers gift-givers unparalleled peace of mind.

"As so many of us at Toys"R"Us are parents ourselves, we understand the thrill gift-givers feel seeing the excitement and joy on our children's faces when they open their gifts on the big day to find that perfect item, that special toy they've been dreaming of to fuel their imagination," said Pamela Wong, General Manager, Toys"R"Us Hong Kong. "Our exciting Top Toys choices are products that kids will love and parents can trust, and are sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment while creating special bonding moments for the whole family."

The release of the Top Toy list adds to the excitement of the season already coming to life for families, with Toys"R"Us stores across Hong Kong already decked out in Christmas decoration, making them delightfully festive and fun places to bring the kids and get fully immersed in the spirit of the season.

Toys"R"Us Hong Kong's Christmas 2022 Top Toys List

1) Toniebox Starter Set

2) MIKO 3

3) Monopoly Mario Premium Edition

4) Sharper Image Toy Laser Tag Battle Pack

5) Play Big Cool Star Keyboard

6) Magic Mixies Series 2 Crystal Ball

7) Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse

8) LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR

9) Make It Real Light Up Vanity & Cosmetic Set

10) Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz

11) My Story's Compact Kitchen Tower Set

12) Speed City Super City Garage

13) Baby Blush Castle Doll House

14) Gocube Smart Connected Cube

15) Barbie Dreamhouse Playset

16) Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset

17) Globber Primo Foldable Lights Scooter

18) Sharper Image R/C Speed Bumper Road Rage

19) Play Pop Crane Game

20) Vtech Marble Rush Corkscrew Challenge

Toys“R”Us’ Top Toys are sure to provide fun and entertainment for kids while creating special bonding moments for the whole family

Toys"R"Us understands the unique needs of children as they grow and develop, and are helping parents and gift-givers who are unsure of what to get their child to choose the perfect gift based on their individual interests and developmental needs. The team at Toys"R"Us is ready to help support all parents and gift-givers with friendly service and helpful advice to make the shopping experience easier and more enjoyable this holiday season.

Digital Gift Cards and Click & Collect Service Now Available

What's more, customers can now purchase and send a Toys"R"Us Digital Gift Card to friends or loved ones with a personalized message via email to use online or in-store available at www.toysrus.com.hk, making shopping even easier. To add to the convenience, toy shoppers can always find the perfect toy online with home delivery and click & collect options available.

Gift Wrapping With A Purpose

This year, Toys"R"Us is partnering with Make A Wish Hong Kong to help make the season more festive for those in need in our community. Starting from December 1, 2022 until January 2, 2023, customers in-store can have their purchase gift-wrapped for a small donation of their choosing which will go to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses aged between 3 and 17, to enrich their experiences with hope, strength and joy in their battle against their sicknesses.

