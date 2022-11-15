Toys"R"Us Taiwan Unveils its Top 20 List of Must-Have Christmas Toys

Making gift-giving easier, the expert picks include something fun for every age range and stage of development

TAIPEI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the perfect Christmas gift? Look no further! As the toy experts, Toys"R"Us in Taiwan is committed to making the sometimes daunting task of finding that perfect gift a little easier for parents and gift-givers as they celebrate Christmas together, and is thrilled to unveil some special toys that have made its Top Toy list this year and are available in-store or online.

Toys“R”Us Taiwan’s Christmas Top Toy List is determined by factors such as hot trends, local market preference and developmental benefits

With so many options to choose from, it can be challenging to find the perfect gifts which create countless hours of fun and imaginative play for children, but which also support cognitive, motor, social, emotional and linguistic skill development. The Top Toys has been determined by Toys"R"Us through extensive analysis, taking into account a wide array of considerations, including the hot trends this season, local market preference, age range suitability, developmental benefits, affordability, fun-factor and all-around awesomeness. And with all items on the shelves subject to strict international quality and safety standards and testing, Toys"R"Us offers gift-givers unparalleled peace of mind.

"As so many of us at Toys"R"Us are parents ourselves, we understand the thrill gift-givers feel seeing the excitement and joy on our children's faces when they open their gifts on the big day to find that perfect item, that special toy they've been dreaming of to fuel their imagination," said Edith Wu, General Manager, Toys"R"Us Taiwan. "Our exciting Top Toys choices are products that kids will love and parents can trust, and are sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment while creating special bonding moments for the whole family."

The release of the Top Toy list adds to the excitement of the season already coming to life for families, with Toys"R"Us stores across Taiwan already decked out in Christmas decoration, making them delightfully festive and fun places to bring the kids and get fully immersed in the spirit of the season.

Toys"R"Us Taiwan's Christmas 2022 Top Toys List

1) Nerf Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD 8

2) Speed City Tower Crane Construction Set

3) Spider-Man Action Armor Mask Set

4) Mario RC RS Transformable car 2.4G- Assorted

5) Toy Story Tabletop Air Hockey

6) Monopoly Super Electronic Bank

7) Play-doh Colorful Cafe Playset

8) LEGO Ninjago Ninja Ultra Combo Mech 71765

9) Zuru Smashers S5 Dino Island Epic Egg

10) Baby Blush Fairytale Castle Doll House

11) Magic Mixies Rainbow Cauldron

12) Rainbocorns Eggzania S1

13) Barbie Fashionistas Ultimate Closet

14) Disney Frozen Dressing Table

15) J'adore Mon Chez Moi My Magical Kitchen Set

16) Globber Primo Foldable Lights Red Scooter/ Sky Blue

17) Peppa Pig Family Red Car

18) Cocomelon Roto Plush (Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll)

19) Play Big Cool Star Keyboard

20) Paw Patrol Lookout Playset

Toys“R”Us’ Top Toys are sure to provide fun and entertainment for kids while creating special bonding moments for the whole family

Toys"R"Us understands the unique needs of children as they grow and develop, and are helping parents and gift-givers who are unsure of what to get their child to choose the perfect gift based on their individual interests and developmental needs. The team at Toys"R"Us is ready to help support all parents and gift-givers with friendly service and helpful advice to make the shopping experience easier and more enjoyable this holiday season.

Christmas Promotion

A special Christmas sale for the Top Toys will begin on November 18 and what's more, Star Card members can enjoy some additional exciting promotions during this holiday season! From November 18 to January 3, members spending a minimum of NT$1,080 to NT$2,500 will receive up to NT$250 worth of Toys"R"Us coupons. Also from December 12 to January 3, Star Card members who bring their children aged 9 and under to shop in any Toys"R"Us store can redeem one cartoon character balloon using their Star Card member app! No minimum spending required for this promotion and more information on this promotion can be found in stores.

