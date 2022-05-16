U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

TP-Link's new smart home line includes affordable 2K security cameras

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
TP-Link

TP-Link is better known for its WiFi routers than its smart home gear, but it's aiming to change that reputation. The company has formally launched a Tapo smart home line that revolves around budget 2K-resolution security cameras. Indoors, you can pick from the stationary Tapo C110 ($30) or the pan-and-tilt motion of the Tapo C210 ($35). Venture outdoors and you can choose between the basic night vision and IP66 weather resistance of the Tapo C310 ($50) or upgrade to the Tapo C320WS ($60, pictured) with a starlight sensor, spotlights and two-way audio. All of the cameras can record on microSD storage up to 256GB or use a Tapo Care subscription with 30 days of video history and perks like baby crying detection.

TP-Link Tapo Smart L900-10 RGB light strip
TP-Link Tapo Smart L900-10 RGB light strip

There's also a new LED-based RGB light strip, the Tapo Smart L900-10 (shown at middle), for gamers and anyone else hoping to liven up their rooms. The $45 pack offers a 32.8-foot strip with support for 16 million colors, dimming and music sync.

All of the Tapo models are available now. The security cameras won't challenge higher-end rivals with 4K and similar upgrades, but they may be good values if you're looking for alternatives to Wyze and other budget-focused brands.

