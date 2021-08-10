U.S. markets closed

TPB Acquisition Corporation I Announces the Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TPB Acquisition Corporation I (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to commence trading tomorrow on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "TPBAU". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "TPBA" and "TPBAW", respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on the agriculture, food, biomanufacturing, human health and life sciences sectors, where its management team has extensive experience.

Barclays and Code Advisors LLC are acting as the book-running managers of the offering. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on or about August 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 10, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone 1-888-603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the proceeds thereof, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the risk factors section of the registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's initial public offering. Copies of these documents can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tpb-acquisition-corporation-i-announces-the-pricing-of-its-initial-public-offering-301352742.html

SOURCE TPB Acquisition Corporation I

