TPC Plus Berhad (KLSE:TPC) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of TPC Plus Berhad (KLSE:TPC) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TPC Plus Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.35 = RM54m ÷ (RM309m - RM156m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, TPC Plus Berhad has an ROCE of 35%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Food industry average of 7.5%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of TPC Plus Berhad.

What Can We Tell From TPC Plus Berhad's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at TPC Plus Berhad are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 35%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 29%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at TPC Plus Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 50% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that TPC Plus Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 11% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with TPC Plus Berhad (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

