TPG Hires Goldman Partner Scott Lebovitz for Infrastructure Bets

(Bloomberg) -- TPG Inc. has hired Scott Lebovitz, a partner and global co-head of infrastructure at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Lebovitz is set to join TPG as a partner later this year after a period of gardening leave, said some of the people, all of whom requested anonymity discussing confidential information. He’ll lead the build out of TPG’s Rise Climate transition infrastructure business, said one of the people.

Lebovitz, based in New York, has worked at Goldman since 1997, Finra records show. He was named partner in 2012 and is the bank’s most senior infrastructure investing professional in the US, having overseen the firm’s efforts alongside global infrastructure co-head Tavis Cannell and chairman Philippe Camu, both based in London.

A TPG spokesman declined to comment. Goldman representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

TPG’s Chief Financial Officer Jack Weingart said in a November earnings call that the alternative asset manager was making progress on the launch of its inaugural climate transition infrastructure fund. The firm expected to be in the market in the first half of 2024 after seeing strong interest from anchor LPs, he said.

“This is too important of an area and too big an area” for large pools of capital to ignore, Jon Winkelreid, TPG’s CEO, said on the same earnings call.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.