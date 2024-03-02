TPG Inc Director Deborah Messemer Sells 6,390 Shares

Director Deborah Messemer has sold 6,390 shares of TPG Inc (NAS:TPG) on February 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $43.97 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $280,948.30.

TPG Inc is a global alternative asset management firm founded in 1992, with a diverse set of asset classes including private equity, growth equity, real estate, and public equity. The company aims to provide innovative investment solutions and capital to help companies and communities grow. TPG Inc operates across a wide range of industries, geographies, and asset classes, creating value for its stakeholders and investors.

Over the past year, Deborah Messemer has engaged in the sale of 6,390 shares of TPG Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for TPG Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 17 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period. This could suggest that insiders have been consistently taking profits or reallocating their investments, rather than increasing their stakes in the company.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, TPG Inc shares were trading at $43.97, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.732 billion.

The insider trends image above provides a visual representation of the buying and selling activities of the insiders at TPG Inc over the past year.

