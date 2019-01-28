TPG Scraps Plan to Start a Mobile Network in Australia

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our new China newsletter, a weekly dispatch coming soon on where China stands now and where it's going next.

TPG Telecom Ltd. scrapped plans to roll out a mobile network in Australia, citing the government’s decision to bar the use of Huawei Technologies Co. equipment in next-generation wireless networks.

TPG, which had chosen the Chinese telecommunications giant as its principal equipment vendor before the government’s ban, said in a statement Tuesday that it “does not make commercial sense” to now move forward with the new network.

Key Insights

Abandoning the rollout of its own mobile network potentially removes a key objection from the competition regulator to TPG’s proposed merger with Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty.The announcement is among the first signs the government’s ban on Huawei is impacting the telecommunications industry in Australia. China has attacked the move, saying it limits competition for Chinese companies in Australia, while Huawei has repeatedly insisted the use of its equipment wouldn’t compromise national security

Market Reaction

TPG Telecom shares have swung between gains and losses since the open, rising as much as 5.6 percent and declining as much as 1.6 percent. The stock was little changed at A$6.94 as of 10:34 a.m. Sydney timeTelstra Corp., Australia’s largest mobile phone network operator, rose as much as 4.2 percent in early Sydney trading

Get More

U.S. Accuses Huawei of Stealing Trade Secrets, Defrauding BanksTPG, Vodafone Hutchison to Combine for $8 Billion CompanyAnother Reason U.S. Fears Huawei: Its Gear Works and It’s Cheap

To contact the reporter on this story: Jackie Edwards in Sydney at jedwards160@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Edward Johnson at ejohnson28@bloomberg.net, Peter Vercoe

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.