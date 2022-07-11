U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

TPG Selects SponsorCX as a Software Platform to Manage Sponsor Relationships Across Multiple Properties

·2 min read

ALPINE, Utah, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TPG (Teall Properties Group) and SponsorCX have announced a partnership that enhances the way TPG will manage sponsor relationships going forward. Through this partnership, SponsorCX will provide its software services to TPG, who manages the multi-media sponsorship rights to high school properties across the country.

TPG Selects SponsorCX as a Software Platform to Manage Sponsor Relationships Across Multiple Properties
TPG Selects SponsorCX as a Software Platform to Manage Sponsor Relationships Across Multiple Properties

TPG has been seeking a sponsorship management solution that streamlines sales, on-boarding, and activation for their partners. SponsorCX's software quickly aggregates data and provides a simple, easy-to-use, platform that the organization can rapidly learn and implement.

"We love everything that TPG stands for as an organization," says Jason Smith, founder and CEO of SponsorCX. "This partnership allows us to work alongside a forward-thinking organization who is leading the high school sponsorship space. We're thrilled to help Mike Wolfert and team provide best-in-class service to their property partners and the sponsors that support those organizations."

Serving clients across various industries, including sports, entertainment, events, arts, and non-profits, SponsorCX provides a suite of online automated sponsorship management tools, including:

  • Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

  • Fulfillment

  • Inventory Management

"TPG excels at delivering turnkey activation for brands," said Mike Wolfert, TPG CEO. "We believe that the customization, functional integration, and built-in communication tools of the SponsorCX platform will enhance and further streamline the partnership experience for all our partners."

About SponsorCX

SponsorCX is a leader in sponsorship management within the sports, entertainment, causes, arts, and events industries. It is a complete sponsorship management tool to assist in managing sales, fulfillment, and inventory to maximize sponsorship revenue. The company was founded in 2017, and continues to grow rapidly as the newest and most innovative sponsorship software solution in the industry. Learn more at sponsorcx.com

About TPG

TPG believes in the high school experience and how it positively shapes our next generation. It is our mission to support this cause by connecting its community to organizations and brands that share in this belief. TPG is currently partners with over 20 state high school athletic and activity associations, the NFHS and NFHS Network, large high school athletic conferences and high school coaches and athletic director associations. For more information, please visit teallpropertiesgroup.com.

Contact: admin@sponsorcx.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tpg-selects-sponsorcx-as-a-software-platform-to-manage-sponsor-relationships-across-multiple-properties-301582754.html

SOURCE SponsorCX

