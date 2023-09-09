TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG) Has Announced A Dividend Of A$0.09

TPG Telecom Limited's (ASX:TPG) investors are due to receive a payment of A$0.09 per share on 11th of October. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 3.2%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

TPG Telecom Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. At the time of the last dividend payment, TPG Telecom was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 128% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 28.6%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 119%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

TPG Telecom Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The annual payment during the last 2 years was A$0.075 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.18. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 55% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past three years, it looks as though TPG Telecom's EPS has declined at around 18% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for TPG Telecom that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is TPG Telecom not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

