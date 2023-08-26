TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of A$0.09

The board of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.09 per share on the 11th of October. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 3.3%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

TPG Telecom Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. At the time of the last dividend payment, TPG Telecom was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 128% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 26.7% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 115%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

TPG Telecom Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The annual payment during the last 2 years was A$0.075 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.18. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 55% per annum over that time. TPG Telecom has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Earnings per share has been sinking by 18% over the last three years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for TPG Telecom that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

