TPG Telecom Limited's (ASX:TPG) largest shareholders are public companies with 35% ownership, private companies own 28%

Key Insights

Significant control over TPG Telecom by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 3 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insider ownership in TPG Telecom is 10%

A look at the shareholders of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that public companies own the lion's share in the company with 35% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, private companies make up 28% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of TPG Telecom.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TPG Telecom?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in TPG Telecom. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of TPG Telecom, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in TPG Telecom. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Vodafone Hutchison (Australia) Holdings Limted with 28% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 13% and 11%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of TPG Telecom

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in TPG Telecom Limited. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful AU$903m stake in this AU$8.9b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 28%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 35% of TPG Telecom stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand TPG Telecom better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for TPG Telecom you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

