Is TPG Telecom Limited's (ASX:TPG) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to TPG Telecom's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TPG Telecom is:

3.3% = AU$394m ÷ AU$12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of TPG Telecom's Earnings Growth And 3.3% ROE

It is hard to argue that TPG Telecom's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 6.4%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. In spite of this, TPG Telecom was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 40% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared TPG Telecom's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 40% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if TPG Telecom is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is TPG Telecom Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

TPG Telecom has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 85%, meaning the company only retains 15% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, TPG Telecom has paid dividends over a period of three years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 120% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 2.6%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that TPG Telecom has some positive attributes. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

