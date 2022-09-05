U.S. markets closed

TPIsoftware Announced to Join the "TALENT, in Taiwan, Taiwan Talent Sustainability Action Alliance"

·3 min read

TAIPEI, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incorporating talent sustainability into the company culture, TPIsoftware always puts employees first and values talent growth. In response to the global wave of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) movement, TPIsoftware officially announced its participation in the "TALENT, in Taiwan, Taiwan Talent Sustainability Action Alliance" to advocate the mindset with the leading publications "CommonWealth Learning", "Cheers Magazine" and other enterprises in Taiwan.

(PRNewsfoto/昕力資訊)
(PRNewsfoto/昕力資訊)

TPIsoftware has invested in talent development and cultivation for years; the TPI Talent Program, a six-month training designed to give future talents access to a real working environment in the software engineering industry, provides comprehensive technical training and hands-on practices of projects. Moreover, full support and guidance are given through the mentor system to offer a friendly workplace and career growth. Participants who graduated from the program are all equipped with a solid professional foundation and extensive experience to enter the workforce.

On joining the alliance, TPIsoftware is committed to the following five dimensions of the Talent Sustainability framework: "Purpose and Values," "Diversity and Inclusion", "Talent Growth", "Organizational Communication", "Wellbeing and Health". TPIsoftware has developed a well-structured talent management system by adopting OKR for effective goal setting to drive outstanding business results. Furthermore, TPIsoftware organizes competence-based training, external training opportunities and self-built tech forum "TPI University" aiming to facilitate a tech community by sharing insightful articles. TPIU Tech Workshop, held by TPI University, is a regular event in both physical and online format where attendees can have knowledge exchanges about tech skills, market trends and more. TPIsoftware not only enhances employees' competency, but also makes its talents the elites of the industry with global competitive edge.

In addition, TPIsoftware embeds global perspective in its talent strategy by recruiting international talents, establishes a diverse and inclusive corporate culture, and builds mutual communication with an employee participation system, employee satisfaction surveys and an internal communication platform. In terms of employees' health and wellbeing, TPIsoftware has built a gender-friendly and family-friendly coworking culture, and provides healthcare consulting and onsite medical services with registered healthcare professionals, and annual employee health checkup for free, facilitating a healthy and supportive workplace.

Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, pointed out, "We see great potential in Taiwan's tech talents, and we believe the investment in talent sustainability leads to sustainable business operations. Our talent sustainability strategy is a major part of our ESG goals, and we will continue to turn our commitments into real action. Employees are our company's valuable assets, and we endeavor to make every Thinker grow with the company and shine on the global stage."

About TPIsoftware

Founded in 2005, TPIsoftware is a software provider delivering enterprise software and one-stop solutions to businesses in various industries. TPIsoftware has two main products –the digital service platform DigiFusion and the AI-powered product SysTalk.ai to help enterprises succeed in digital transformation. TPIsoftware also specializes in FinTech, InsurTech, blockchain, big data, telecom application and more, providing services domestically and overseas.

Media Contact:

Peggy Tsai
+886-2-2658-0508 #1606
peggy.tsai@tpisoftware.com
10F-2, No. 335, Ruiguang Road, Neihu District, Taipei, Taiwan
Subscribe to Newsletter | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn

 

SOURCE TPIsoftware

