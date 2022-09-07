U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

TPIsoftware Announced to Join the "TALENT, in Taiwan, Taiwan Talent Sustainability Action Alliance"

·2 min read

TAIPEI, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incorporating talent sustainability into the company culture, TPIsoftware always puts employees first and values talent growth. In response to the global wave of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) movement, TPIsoftware officially announced its participation in the "TALENT, in Taiwan, Taiwan Talent Sustainability Action Alliance" to advocate the mindset with the leading publications "CommonWealth Learning", "Cheers Magazine" and other enterprises in Taiwan.

(PRNewsfoto/昕力資訊)
(PRNewsfoto/昕力資訊)

TPIsoftware has invested in talent development for years; the TPI Talent Program, a six-month training designed to give future talents access to a real working environment in the software engineering industry, provides comprehensive technical training and hands-on practices. Moreover, full guidance are given through the mentor system to support career growth. Participants who graduated from the program are all equipped with a solid professional foundation and extensive experience to enter the workforce.

On joining the alliance, TPIsoftware is committed to the following five dimensions of the Talent Sustainability framework: "Purpose and Values," "Diversity and Inclusion", "Talent Growth", "Organizational Communication", "Wellbeing and Health". TPIsoftware has developed a well-structured talent management system by adopting OKR for effective goal setting to drive business results. Furthermore, TPIsoftware organizes internal training, external training and self-built tech forum "TPI University" aiming to facilitate a tech community by sharing insightful articles. TPIU Tech Workshop, held by TPI University, is a regular physical and online event where attendees can have knowledge exchanges about tech skills, market trends and more. TPIsoftware not only enhances employees' competency, but also makes its talents the elites of the industry with global competitive edge.

In addition, TPIsoftware embeds global perspective in its talent strategy by recruiting international talents, establishes a diverse and inclusive corporate culture, and builds mutual communication. In terms of employees' health and wellbeing, TPIsoftware has built a gender-friendly and family-friendly coworking culture, facilitating a healthy and supportive workplace.

Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, pointed out, "We believe the investment in talent sustainability leads to sustainable business operations. Employees are our company's valuable assets, and we endeavor to make every Thinker grow with the company and shine on the global stage."

About TPIsoftware

TPIsoftware is a Taiwanese software provider with focus in APIM, AI chatbots, FinTech and more, delivering services and solutions domestically and overseas.

Media Contact:
TPIsoftware
Peggy Tsai
+886-2-2658-0508 #1606
peggy.tsai@tpisoftware.com
Subscribe to Newsletter | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn

SOURCE TPIsoftware

