U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,813.25
    -32.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,747.00
    -226.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,077.25
    -116.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.00
    -14.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.43
    +0.24 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.10
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.07 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0990 (+2.84%)
     

  • Vix

    22.42
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2010
    -3.6630 (-2.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,796.17
    +66.98 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.45
    +3.05 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,502.90
    -734.74 (-2.70%)
     

TPIsoftware Empowers Cathay Life Insurance to Pioneer Seamless Digital Customer Experience with Co-Browsing Service

·2 min read

TAIPEI, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by COVID-19 pandemic, the relaxation of regulations and the rising contactless economy, insurers are all riding the wave of the online insurance purchase boom to provide more diversified products and services. TPIsoftware and Cathay Life Insurance have partnered up in launching the pioneering co-browsing customer service, offering optimized and seamless digital experience.

(PRNewsfoto/昕力資訊)
(PRNewsfoto/昕力資訊)

Whenever consumers are looking for specific information or have inquiries about the insurance products, they can initiate a co-browsing session with a live chat agent on the product pages and enjoy professional consultation without face-to-face interactions. With real-time collaborative browsing and screen sharing, agents are able to provide customers with immediate support, which not only enables efficient problem solving but enhances customer engagement, retention and loyalty in the long run.

Robust InsurTech Revolutionizing the Industry

Known for its strong FinTech and InsurTech expertise, TPIsoftware has helped several iconic insurers in Taiwan digitalize services. With TPIsoftware's planning and building of the cloud environment, Cathay Life implements the co-browsing software for its product pages to provide customer services more than just remote access; agents can answer customer questions by viewing and navigating the page for less tech-savvy customers in real time, creating personalized communication and digital customer experience with a human touch. The co-browsing service can be accessed through desktops and mobile devices without installation or plugin.

Cloud Deployment Boosting Customer Experience

"In addition to the cloud deployment with regulatory compliance, TPIsoftware has built exclusive monitoring and instant alert mechanisms to ensure security of the co-browsing service for Cathay Life." said Yilan Yeh, the vice president at TPIsoftware.

Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, said: "A shift to cloud is taking off across industries, as systems deployed on clouds are more adaptive and responsive to changes with better resource management and data integration. From assessment, strategy planning to deployment, TPIsoftware fosters cloud transformation for all industries."

About TPIsoftware

TPIsoftware is a software provider based in Taiwan delivering enterprise software and one-stop solutions to businesses across industries. It has two main products –the enterprise service middleware DigiFusion and the AI-powered product SysTalk.ai, and also specializes in FinTech, InsurTech, GIS, AIoT, smart healthcare, UI/UX solutions and more, providing professional services domestically and overseas.

Media Contact:

Peggy Tsai
+886-2-2658-0508 #1606
peggy.tsai@tpisoftware.com
10F-2, No. 335, Ruiguang Road, Neihu District, Taipei, Taiwan
Subscribe to Newsletter | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn

 

SOURCE TPIsoftware

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Companies that utilize artificial intelligence can dominate the business world and achieve long-lasting success. These three AI stocks are great buys right now.

  • Citigroup’s $900 Million Revlon Blunder Ends With a Dismissal After Bank’s Victory

    (Bloomberg) -- A hard-fought battle between Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. over an epic blunder in which the bank accidentally sent the lenders almost a billion dollars was finally capped with a legal pronouncement: Case dismissed.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTech’s Bust Delivers Bruising Blow to Hollowed-O

  • Joe Biden made the oil trade of the year

    Gas prices were a major story in 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and some predicted the US dollar might be subsumed by a new, commodity-backed trade currency.

  • This Is When The Average American Retires

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023

    The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), with exports of about 3 million bpd of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel. The United States is also the leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, where growth is expected to soar in coming years.

  • JPMorgan Says Don't Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto giant tries to rally confidence

    The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. After the collapse of rival exchange FTX last month, Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao promised his company would "lead by example" in embracing transparency. Yet a Reuters analysis of Binance's corporate filings shows that the core of the business – the giant Binance.com exchange that has processed trades worth over $22 trillion this year – remains mostly hidden from public view.

  • China smartphone maker Xiaomi to slash 15% of jobs - South China Morning Post

    The Hong Kong newspaper cited social media posts by affected employees and local Chinese media, saying China's social media platforms, including Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Maimai, have been flooded with posts about the job cuts. Xiaomi had 35,314 staff as of Sept. 30, the paper reported, with over 32,000 in mainland China, and the latest move could affect thousands of workers, many of whom have just joined the company during a hiring spree that began in December last year.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do?

    I turn 58 this year and am at a loss for what to do or how to plan for my retirement. I only have a small amount of money invested through previous employers, and I'm not sure how to save … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's December-Quarter Report?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Moderna stock rises after analyst upgrade, price target raise

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Jefferies analyst’s decision to upgrade Moderna stock to Buy.

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Recharacterizing Your IRA Contribution

    You can recharacterize a Roth IRA as a traditional IRA and vice versa. But a new rule change limits Roth conversions.

  • Retirees Can't Ignore This Major Threat Any Longer

    Rampant inflation and rising consumer prices aren't just impacting Americans' finances today, it's worrying them about tomorrow. Americans now view inflation as the biggest financial threat to their retirement plans, according to a survey conducted by Allianz Life Insurance Company. … Continue reading → The post Retirees Can't Ignore This Major Threat Any Longer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Trinity Digital Technology Launches a Solution-Oriented Recovery Service in the Crypto Industry

    Trinity Digital Technology launches a solution-oriented recovery service in the crypto industry

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Yes, You Can Manage Your Own Retirement!

    If you don't want to pay a financial pro to help you plan for retirement, consider mapping out a plan with these simple, do-it-yourself strategies.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.