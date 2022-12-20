TPIsoftware Empowers Cathay Life Insurance to Pioneer Seamless Digital Customer Experience with Co-Browsing Service

TAIPEI, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by COVID-19 pandemic, the relaxation of regulations and the rising contactless economy, insurers are all riding the wave of the online insurance purchase boom to provide more diversified products and services. TPIsoftware and Cathay Life Insurance have partnered up in launching the pioneering co-browsing customer service, offering optimized and seamless digital experience.

Whenever consumers are looking for specific information or have inquiries about the insurance products, they can initiate a co-browsing session with a live chat agent on the product pages and enjoy professional consultation without face-to-face interactions. With real-time collaborative browsing and screen sharing, agents are able to provide customers with immediate support, which not only enables efficient problem solving but enhances customer engagement, retention and loyalty in the long run.

Robust InsurTech Revolutionizing the Industry

Known for its strong FinTech and InsurTech expertise, TPIsoftware has helped several iconic insurers in Taiwan digitalize services. With TPIsoftware's planning and building of the cloud environment, Cathay Life implements the co-browsing software for its product pages to provide customer services more than just remote access; agents can answer customer questions by viewing and navigating the page for less tech-savvy customers in real time, creating personalized communication and digital customer experience with a human touch. The co-browsing service can be accessed through desktops and mobile devices without installation or plugin.

Cloud Deployment Boosting Customer Experience

"In addition to the cloud deployment with regulatory compliance, TPIsoftware has built exclusive monitoring and instant alert mechanisms to ensure security of the co-browsing service for Cathay Life." said Yilan Yeh, the vice president at TPIsoftware.

Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, said: "A shift to cloud is taking off across industries, as systems deployed on clouds are more adaptive and responsive to changes with better resource management and data integration. From assessment, strategy planning to deployment, TPIsoftware fosters cloud transformation for all industries."

About TPIsoftware

TPIsoftware is a software provider based in Taiwan delivering enterprise software and one-stop solutions to businesses across industries. It has two main products –the enterprise service middleware DigiFusion and the AI-powered product SysTalk.ai , and also specializes in FinTech, InsurTech, GIS, AIoT, smart healthcare, UI/UX solutions and more, providing professional services domestically and overseas.

