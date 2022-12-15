U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,998.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,016.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,734.00
    -16.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,835.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.54
    -0.74 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.50
    -17.20 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.76 (-3.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0656
    -0.0026 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.41 (-6.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2378
    -0.0052 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6380
    +0.2230 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,720.72
    -53.86 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.59
    -4.32 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,063.68
    -92.53 (-0.33%)
     

TPIsoftware Empowers Cathay Life Insurance to Pioneer Seamless Digital Customer Experience with Co-Browsing Service

·3 min read

TAIPEI, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a surge in online insurance purchases driven by COVID-19 pandemic, the relaxation of regulations and the rising contactless economy, insurers are all riding the wave of the boom to provide more diversified products and services. TPIsoftware and Cathay Life Insurance have partnered up in launching the pioneering co-browsing customer service, offering optimized and seamless digital experience.

(PRNewsfoto/昕力資訊)
(PRNewsfoto/昕力資訊)

Whenever consumers are looking for specific information or have inquiries about the online insurance products, they can initiate a co-browsing session with a live chat agent on the product pages and enjoy personalized and professional consultation without face-to-face interactions. With real-time collaborative browsing and screen sharing, customer service agents are able to provide customers with immediate support, which not only enables efficient problem solving but enhances customer engagement, retention and loyalty in the long run.

Robust InsurTech Revolutionizing the Industry

Known for its strong FinTech expertise, TPIsoftware also prides itself as an expert in InsurTech. With a growing need for digital transformation in the insurance industry, TPIsoftware has helped several iconic insurers in Taiwan digitalize services, including Cathay Life. With TPIsoftware's planning and building of the cloud environment, Cathay Life implements the co-browsing software for its online insurance pages to provide customer services more than just remote access; agents can answer customer questions by viewing, navigating and guiding the page for less tech-savvy customers in real time, creating personalized communication and digital customer experience with a human touch. The co-browsing service can be accessed through desktops and mobile devices without installation or plugin.

Cloud Deployment Boosting Customer Experience

Compared to traditional offline insurance plans, which are restricted by sales channels and lengthy paperwork process, online insurance is gaining popularity for featuring convenience, flexible plans and simplified application. While some people still have doubts about this new type of insurance, building seamless and user-friendly communication has become the key.

"In addition to the cloud deployment with regulatory compliance, TPIsoftware has built exclusive monitoring and instant alert mechanisms to ensure security of the co-browsing service for Cathay Life." said Yilan Yeh, the vice president at TPIsoftware.

Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, said: "A shift to cloud is taking off across industries, as systems deployed on clouds can be more adaptive and responsive to changes with better resource management and data integration. Cloud-based customer service allows more efficient customer support. From assessment, strategy planning to deployment, TPIsoftware excels at fostering cloud transformation for all industries."

About TPIsoftware

Founded in 2005, TPIsoftware is a software provider based in Taiwan delivering enterprise software and one-stop solutions to businesses in various industries. Having received several awards and patents, it has two main products –the enterprise service middleware DigiFusion and the AI-powered product SysTalk.ai to help enterprises succeed in digital transformation. TPIsoftware also specializes in FinTech, InsurTech, GIS, AIoT, smart healthcare, UI/UX solutions and more, providing professional services domestically and overseas.

Media Contact:

Peggy Tsai
+886-2-2658-0508 #1606
peggy.tsai@tpisoftware.com
10F-2, No. 335, Ruiguang Road, Neihu District, Taipei, Taiwan
Subscribe to Newsletter | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn

 

SOURCE TPIsoftware

Recommended Stories

  • The tech industry’s poor performance will bleed into 2023

    The tech industry's troubles will follow it into the new year.

  • Roku and Disney Have More to Lose Than They Think

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) are squaring off in a battle of revenue sharing and who knows what else this month. The first public shots were fired late last week when Disney+ launched an ad-supported streaming plan at a discount to the original service that's free of commercial interruptions on Thursday. The problem here is that you can't stream the new Disney+ format with ads on Roku's operating system.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Popped on Wednesday

    SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to the world. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), too, wants a seat at the satellite internet table, and this morning, it announced a new partnership with satellite communications company ViaSat (NASDAQ: VSAT). Microsoft stock is up 2.2% on the news, and ViaSat stock is up 2.5%, as of 11:50 a.m. ET.

  • US, UK Embargo Limit Alibaba And Other Chinese Tech Firm's Access To British Chip Designer Arm

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) lost access to some of the most advanced chip designs after British chip designer Arm Ltd gave in to the U.S. and U.K. chip embargo against China. Softbank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SFTBY) owned chipmaker concluded that the countries would not approve the sale of its latest Neoverse V series due to its high performance, the Financial Times reports. The move impacts Alibaba’s T-Head chip unit and other Chinese groups. Neoverse V falls under Wassenaar

  • Microsoft paid $190M to buy a data center hardware maker that had raised $134M more than that

    The sale came after Fungible reportedly failed to secure additional funding and tried to sell itself to Meta.

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • Forget the iPhone. Apple Stock Doesn't Need It.

    Apple's iPhone 14 launch did not leave much to be desired. Investors still shouldn't be worried.

  • U.S. Oil Prices Under Pressure From Keystone Pipeline’s Largest-Ever Leak

    A weeklong shutdown has reduced flows of Canadian crude, adding to costs for Gulf Coast refiners and weighing on U.S. oil reserves.

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • Harley-Davidson takes preliminary step toward repurposing HQ campus

    Harley-Davidson Inc. took a preliminary step toward to-be-announced plans for repurposing the corporate headquarters campus on Milwaukee’s near west side.

  • Microchip Technology drops plans to build chip factory in Gresham, report says

    Microchip Technology will not build a semiconductor factory in Gresham, according to media reports. News came out in October that the company would add hundreds of jobs to the east metro community by expanding its manufacturing presence with a new fab. The newspaper quoted Greater Portland Inc. CEO Monique Claiborne as saying Microchip Technologies has decided not to invest in new factories in the U.S. However, the company has reiterated its plans to add 300 new jobs at its Gresham site, even without a new factory.

  • Senator Warren Introduces New Crypto Bill Targeting Self-Custody Wallets

    Critics say that the bill, which would expand KYC requirements for crypto network participants, is “opportunistic” and “unconstitutional.”

  • FTC Dumps Microsoft's Attempt To Clear Antitrust Concerns Over "Call of Duty"

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) President Brad Smith had offered to sign a legally-binding consent decree with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to provide "Call of Duty" games to rivals, including Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) for a decade. The rejected offer came just before the FTC prosecuted Microsoft for blocking the $69-billion takeover bid for video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI), Reuters reports. Also Read: Activision Explored Offering World of Warcraft in China After

  • U.S. crude stocks soar by more than 10 million barrels - EIA

    U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, buoyed by releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and as refiners reduced activity. Crude inventories increased by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 9 to 424.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.6 million-barrel drop. Kpler analyst Matt Smith attributed the adjustment to exports which were considerably lower on the U.S. Gulf last week than the EIA reported.

  • Peloton ends North Bay presence with store closure

    Publicly traded exercise machine startup Peloton is closing its North Bay showroom in Corte Madera, according to a recent layoff notice. New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. (NYSE: PTON) said it plans to close the location at 1614 Redwood Highway in the Village at Corte Madera shopping center and another in Pasadena. The company will still have a sizable Bay Area presence, though the retail operations will be more concentrated in the South Bay.

  • Battered FTX's CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested, Elon Musk's SpaceX Mammoth Valuation Of $140B, China Weighs Over $143B In Semiconductor Push: Top Stories Tuesday, Dec. 13

    Benzinga Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested In The Bahamas Disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday following the receipt of formal notification from the U.S. Bahamian authorities said that the U.S. is likely to request his extradition. "The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law," Phillip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas, said in a statement.

  • Building a Social Security ‘bridge’, considering 100% equities–how to make your money last in retirement.

    In a year when the stock and bond markets have been down sharply and inflation has been painfully high, it’s been a scary time for retirees who are trying to make their money last and near-retirees worrying about it. The key, says longtime retirement-income and Social Security analyst James Mahaney: putting together what he calls a “resilient retirement income plan.”

  • How AbbVie denied Americans access to fair competition for Humira

    Humira, a monoclonal antibody used to treat arthritis among other conditions, is the most lucrative drug in history. Since entering the market in 2003, it has made its manufacturer an estimated $200 billion in revenue. Its sales of about $21 billion globally in 2021 are second only to Pfizer and Moderna’s covid vaccines.

  • The tug of war between Tim Cook and Elon Musk just took a twist as Apple folds in the face of European Union laws

    Apple is planning to allow third-party app stores on its iPhones and iPads in a move to comply with European Union regulations that are trying to monitor gatekeeping practices.