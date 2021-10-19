U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,518.14
    +31.68 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,427.86
    +169.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,136.44
    +114.63 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.03
    +13.19 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.48
    +1.04 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.10
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    +0.54 (+2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    +0.0440 (+2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3807
    +0.0080 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2900
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,282.36
    +1,450.89 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,466.67
    +3.31 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

TPT Global Tech [OTCQB:TPTW] Raise $2M in Bridge Funding Pays Off Largest Toxic Debt Fund

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech") (OTCQB:TPTW) announced today that through its Investment Banking Firm Spartan Capital based in New York City the company raised $2,174,000 M USD bridge financing. Effective October 6, 2021, the Company consummated Securities Purchase Agreements with First Fire Global Opportunities Fund LLC ("First Fire"), Cavalry Investment Fund, LLC (Cavalry Investment Fund and Cavalry Fund 1, LLC ("Cavalry Fund 1") (all together referred to as "Investors") for the purchase of $2,174,000 convertible promissory notes ("Convertible Promissory Notes"). These Convertible Promissory Notes are due nine months from funding, have an original issue discount of 8% and interest rate at 10% per annum (default, as defined, at 24%). There is a mandatory conversion in the event a Nasdaq Listing prior to nine months from funding for which the Investors principal and interest balances will be converted at a price equal to 25% discount to the opening price on the first day the Company trades on Nasdaq. There is also a voluntary conversion of all principal and accrued interest at the discretion of the Investor at the lower of (1) 75% of the two lowest trade prices during the fifteen consecutive trading day period ending on the trading day immediately prior to the applicable conversion date or (2) discount to market based on subsequent financings with other investors. The Investors were given registration rights. The Convertible Promissory Notes may be prepaid in whole or in part of the outstanding balances at 115 % prior to maturity. 250,000,000 common shares of the Company have been reserved with the transfer agent for possible conversion. The use of proceeds will be for working capital and to pay off existing debt.

Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

On March 18, 2019, the Company issued to the Investor a convertible promissory note in the principal amount of $600,000.00 (the "Auctus Promissory Note") and Warrant Agreement (the "Auctus Warrant Agreement") pursuant to that certain securities purchase agreement dated March 18, 2019 (the "Auctus SPA") with Auctus Fund, LLC ("Auctus"). Pursuant to claims by Auctus that the Company had not complied with terms of the Auctus SPA, the Company and Auctus entered into a settlement agreement dated October 13, 2021 whereby the Company would pay $763,231.97 and allowance of Auctus exercising its right to exercise 15,000,000 warrants to purchase 15,000,000 common shares of common stock. Auctus agreed to limit the sale of common shares of the Company to 2,000,000 during each respective calendar week. At the time of the settlement agreement, the Company had recorded approximately $1,700,000 in accrued principal and interest and an additional derivative liability of approximately $3,800,000.

"We are very excited to complete the $2M bridge funding and pay off our largest toxic debt holder as we begin our $38M Reg A+ offering to investors. A successful raise coupled with continued debt reduction to our balance sheet will help the company move closer to our intended goal to up list to a major US Stock Exchange. " says Stephen Thomas CEO of TPTW.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech Inc. (TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology and product distribution, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. TPT Global Tech offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS). It offers carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT Global Tech also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Specifically, statements about the Company's plans for accelerated growth, improved profitability, future business partners, M&A activity, new service offerings, and pursuit of new markets are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Contact:

Frank Benedetto
619-915-9422

SOURCE: TPT Global Tech, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668758/TPT-Global-Tech-OTCQBTPTW-Raise-2M-in-Bridge-Funding-Pays-Off-Largest-Toxic-Debt-Fund

Recommended Stories

  • New Bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168K: Analyst

    Sean Farrell, Fundstrat Head of Digital Asset Strategy, discusses the potential effects of the first Bitcoin-linked ETF on the NYSE from ProShares.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Why Ulta and Atea Rained on the Nasdaq's Parade Tuesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been one of the most resilient stock market indexes for investors over the past 18 months. After taking a hit with the rest of the market at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nasdaq has bounced the most of any major benchmark. The good news for the index continued today, with the Nasdaq rising more than half a percent as of 11:45 a.m. EDT on a solid day across Wall Street.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Falling Today

    Instead, the main force driving Lemonade's stock lower is an analyst's note. Specifically, an analyst from Barclays (NYSE: BCS) lowered the price target on Lemonade from $80 to $68. Third, analysts don't seem to have any consistency when rating Lemonade's business.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    In the investment world, Cathie Wood has garnered increasing attention for her successes in recent years. Holdings such as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have the potential to boost those returns further. Nano Dimension stands out in the 3D printing world for its unique capabilities -- its printers can make circuit boards.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in 2021 According to Guy Spier’s Aquamarine Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in 2021 according to Guy Spier’s Aquamarine Capital based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Spier’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy in 2021 According to Guy […]

  • Why EverQuote Stock Crashed 15% Today

    Shares of online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) collapsed in Tuesday morning trading, dropping 15.6% through 11:10 a.m. EDT after the company released preliminary numbers for its third-quarter 2021 earnings report -- what's colloquially known as an "earnings warning." Heading into Q3, analysts have been forecasting EverQuote would lose $0.15 per share on sales of $110.2 million for the September quarter, or about $3.4 million in total. Instead, EverQuote says investors should now anticipate that its losses when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) will be closer to $5.5 million or even $6 million (about $0.26 per share) and on sales of only $106.5 million to $107.5 million -- about 3% short of expectations.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • P&G Vice Chairman on earnings beat, inflation impact

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi speaks with P&G Vice Chairman Jon Moeller about the company's latest earnings report, price increases, outlook, and much more.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Airline Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best airline stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the outlook about the aviation industry, go directly to 5 Best Airline Stocks To Buy Today. The aviation industry is a significant contributor to global economic development, accounting for $3.5 trillion, […]

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 10 Companies Bezos Is Investing In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 companies Bezos is investing in. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jeff Bezos’ investment strategies, and go directly to read Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 5 Companies Bezos Is Investing In. A Princeton graduate, Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1994 with $10,000 of his […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 56% since peaking in February.