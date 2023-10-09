TQL verdict fallout, Mack on strike and bad trucking deals – WTT

On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking to Armchair Attorney Matthew Leffler about the landmark TQL verdict. Now that a judge has ruled TQL owes thousands of former employees overtime pay, what will it mean for every other brokerage?

Freight fraud is out of control. FreightValidate’s Nathaniel Ebel’s new software solution that combats fraud just dropped. We’ll find out how it works.

FreightWaves’ Thomas Wasson breaks down trucking markets, a strike at Mack Trucks, warehouse automation and more.

So you’ve been in a semi-truck accident, now what? Wattsmen Diesel House’s Sam Watts breaks down what to do in a worst-case scenario.

Plus, rate the strap work; Canadian Thanksgiving; roadside performance art; and horrible truck stop creations.

