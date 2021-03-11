Trace Metal Analysis Market Size to Reach USD 10.3 Billion by 2028 | Introduction of Strict Norms Regarding Food & Drug Safety, Coupled With The Extensive Usage Of Advanced Trace Metal Detectors is Expected To Drive Industry Growth

The leading Trace Metal Analysis market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies Inc., Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Intertek Group, Bruker Corporation, Rigaku Corporation, Analytik Jena AG, Eurofins Scientific, TUV SUD, Shimadzu Corporation, Bureau Veritas, SGS SA, and LGC Limited.

New york, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global trace metal analysis market size is expected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth global trace metal analysis market can be accredited to the significantly growing adulteration practices in the food & beverage, cosmetics, and other industries, the introduction of drug safety certifications like the cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) by the FDA, rising government focus on food & drug safety, and increased spending on life sciences research & development activities. The fast-paced adoption of technologically enhanced trace metal analysis techniques across a wide range of industries, including the food & beverage, medical devices, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, chemical, oil & gas, and water & wastewater treatment, further drives the global market growth. Hence, the rising prevalence of food-borne and water-borne illnesses and the escalating demand for enhanced quality, safety, and purity of consumer goods is another factor creating growth opportunities for the trace metal analysis market.

Trace metal analysis refers to the process of accurately detecting and quantifying the low levels of various trace metals like aluminum, lead, silicon, and cobalt in various food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetic, and oil & gas products. The process facilitates the quality control of these products while conforming to stringent product safety standards. Trace metal analysis has proven highly effective in detecting metal traces and contaminants that are dangerous to both human health and the environment. Therefore, these are increasingly being implemented across various industrial sectors worldwide. Inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES), inductively coupled plasma with mass spectrometry (ICP-MS), optical emission spectroscopy (OES), flame atomic absorption spectrometry (FAAS), and graphite furnace atomic absorption spectrometry (GFAAS) are the most widely used trace metal analysis methods. However, the soaring costs of trace metal analytical instruments are expected to pose major challenges to the market growth

Key Highlights of the Report:

Based on technology, the inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the global trace metal analysis market in 2020. The segment is expected to grow further in the upcoming years, supported by the rising demand for accurate sample testing, strict regulatory norms mandating food and drug safety & quality testing, and the extensive use of trace metal analysis methods in the cosmetics industry.

In terms of application, the environmental testing segment is projected to dominate the global market, accounting for the largest market share over the forecast years. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising public concerns about greenhouse gas emissions and the increasing government initiatives towards the reduction of environmental pollution.

Among the key regional markets, the Asia Pacific region is projected to emerge as the most dominant regional market for trace metal analysis over the estimated timeframe. The growing awareness about food safety and environmental pollution, increasing adoption of food & drug safety testing measures, technological advancements in trace metal analysis methods, and the region’s expanding pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics industries are the pivotal factors stimulating the Asia Pacific market growth.

In August 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the new series of iCAP PRO ICP-OES instruments for environmental, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical testing. The new devices are capable of identifying trace elements in high matrix samples, thereby enhancing product quality and safety.

For the purpose of this report, the global trace metal analysis market has been segmented based on technology, instrument type, application, and region:

By Technology (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES) Arc/Spark Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES) Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES)

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) Flame Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (FAAS) Graphite Furnace Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (GFAAS)

Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR)

Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS)

X-ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy (XRF)

Microwave Induced Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (MIP OES)

Laser-induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS)

Others

By Instrument Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Benchtop

Portable

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Products Testing

Medical Device Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

Environmental Testing

Oil & Gas Testing

Semiconductor Testing

Clinical Diagnostics

Mining

Geology

Cosmetics

Chemicals

Research

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



