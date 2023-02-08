U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Trace Minerals CEO Matt Kilts Announces Kamini Natarajan as the First Chief Marketing Officer in the History of Company

Trace Minerals
·3 min read

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace Minerals, America's #1 trace minerals brand, today announced that Kamini Natarajan has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, a new position in the history of Trace Minerals, effective immediately.

Ogden, Utah-based Trace Minerals is a rapidly growing trailblazer of trace minerals and a proven leader in this space. The brand is well recognized for being one of the first 50 companies to achieve the Good Manufacturing Practices certification. For over 50 years, Trace Minerals has been providing efficacious products to combat the growing problem of mineral deficiency and imbalance in modern society.

Today, Trace Minerals offers over 100 different health-promoting products that contain ConcenTrace®, the premier ionic trace mineral. Over the years, thousands of people who lacked essential trace minerals in their diets have felt a difference in their health and well-being when replenishing these vital nutrients. Prior to joining Trace Minerals, Kamini spent time at Topix Pharmaceuticals as their Vice President of Digital Marketing. She worked on multiple high-growth DTC brands, refining digital marketing and focusing on point of difference in marketing.

"As the first CMO of Trace Minerals, my focus would be to share Trace Minerals' story and build on the 50 years of this iconic brand," said Natarajan. "I am here to diligently share the company's mission of remineralizing the world through marketing and bringing Trace Mineral products to more shelves, building on our heritage both online and in-store. I believe in reaching customers where they are and serving through the best possible channel. By creating a strong online brand presence and with forward-thinking in digital marketing, building influencer and social communities, Trace Minerals will continue to grow rapidly. Our strong R&D team with several innovative, unique products in the pipeline, will contribute tremendously to accelerating our growth."

"I have envisioned this day for years," said Matt Kilts, CEO of Trace Minerals. "Today's marketing is so vital to connect with millions around the globe that are mineral deficient. Kamini understands marketing channels in brilliant and clear ways and has the track record and experience to take Trace to the next level. There is no one better to bring our vision to light: To remineralize the World! Welcome to our team Kamini."

About Trace Minerals

Trace Minerals (https://www.traceminerals.com) is the ionic mineral supplement brand you have known and trusted for 50 years and is America's number one selling trace mineral, liquid magnesium, and performance nutrition brand according to SPINS®. It's the exclusive provider of ConcenTrace® Trace Mineral Drops, the number one selling trace mineral in the natural products industry according to SPINS®. They use these naturally balanced, naturally occurring minerals as the basis for all products in its branded product line. In addition, Trace Minerals has been GMP certified since 2004 and is a registered member of the Global Retailer & Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA, https://grmalliance.org/).

Contact Information:
Scott Boyson
V. P. of Public Relations
scottb@traceminerals.com
385-341-4873

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


