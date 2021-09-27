Trace Network Labs Launches World's first craft beer NFT in collaboration with 7 Bridges Brewing Company

Limited edition Tokenized Craft Beer NFT to be backed by claimable physical incarnations

GURGAON, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / It is believed that the world of #NFTs will not be limited to just Digital Art. It is just a matter of time that NFTs will become a part of a necessary virtual experience and what we own as digital wearables. With this thought in mind, Trace Network Labs is enabling the next generation of Luxury-Lifestyle in Metaverses powered by NFTs & Digital Fashion.

Trace Network Labs is working on vision to create a gateway for brands and customers to carry lifestyle into ANY metaverse. This is being done through Trace's unique limited edition luxury & lifestyle products NFT marketplace, Bling. The marketplace has been built on the Polygon Network, paving the way for faster, smoother, secure and cheaper transactions for the metaverses.

Trace & 7 Bridges

As a part of this roadmap to bring unique digital lifestyle product NFTs for the Metaverse, Trace Network Labs has already started partnering with multiple lifestyle brands. The first in this endeavour is the collaboration with 7 Bridges Brewing Company, Vietnam to release what may be the world's first craft beer NFT.

7 Bridges Brewing Company has been recognized as one of Asia's most innovative and award winning craft breweries. They coined the term "IMPACT Brewing" to describe their social and environmental activism, including creating Asia's first commercial craft brewery to achieve zero waste.

The Craft Beer NFT series, called \iNFTy, has been brewed with a special limited edition recipe and will be presented as 99 digitized craft beer NFT bottles, each with a unique 3D object artwork backed by a its "reverse avatar" i.e. a cellared physical incarnation of the original art.

Beer in the Metaverse

Trace had recently announced their move into the Metaverse space with "Lifestyle for the metaverse" as their primary offering and is aligning this beer NFT launch with a vision for the metaverse. These NFTs are being made with the exclusive ability of entering ANY metaverse, which means that the owners of these beer NFTs can carry their beer bottles into the metaverse.

This will enable the virtual avatar of a user on the metaverse to virtually show-off their unique beverage collection to the world in all its uniqueness. A unique lifestyle item for the metaverse!

The Beer & the NFT

Taking limited edition art and craft beer to the next level, 7 Bridges has designed 99 digital works of art and melded those to an extremely rare Grand Cru beer which it then cellars in optimal conditions like fine wines to be physically claimed by the highest NFT bidders until Leap Year Day (29 February) 2024.

Each NFT artwork is numbered, unique and captures the deeper meanings of its numeral, taking from science, history, pop culture and mysticism. These special and unique artwork labels will be pasted on the beer bottle packs that have been specially brewed for the \iNFTy project and will be cellared to be claimed by winning bidder of a \iNFTy bottle.

This unique Grand Cru recipe is specific for the brew and will never be brewed again i.e. The recipe has been burned, literally.

This NFT aims to be an experiential product that will tap into the users loyalty, curiosity, positive emotions and hunger for next level experiences, as well as, the need for traceability and authentication of their unique brews on a global platform.

Beer NFT & Bling

Only 110 physical bottles exist, 99 NFTs and 11 brewer's reserve. The company will only release 99 units of bottles of 500ml each in a round of NFT auctions to be held on Bling released over a short period, counting down from 99 to 1.

Users can participate in a global auction on the Bling NFT Marketplace and can place any number of bids. The auction winner's bottle of \iNFTy will be carefully stored in a cellar at 7 Bridges (akin to a fine wine) and can be claimed by the winner if he/she so desires.

These NFT will be transferable and tradable like any other ERC token.

Lifestyle for the Metaverse

We are already living a second life in the form of our virtual self in various spheres of life & activities such as games, concerts, meetings, payments & more. The step towards virtual "worldly" possessions has already begun. What started off as ownership of unique digital arts/assets with proof on a blockchain, is slowly and steadily moving all real world products into the metaverse as their digital twin. With this tie-up, Trace Network Labs is aiming to become the de-facto gateway for lifestyle brands, businesses, projects & consumers alike to create "wearable" and "consumable" Lifestyle NFTs that can be carried on to ANY metaverse.

