TraceLink Announces Appointment of Stephanie Hart to Board of Directors

2 min read

BOSTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc, the leading digital network platform company, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Hart to the TraceLink Board of Directors.

TraceLink Announces Appointment of Stephanie Hart to Board of Directors
TraceLink Announces Appointment of Stephanie Hart to Board of Directors

"Stephanie is an accomplished business leader with deep expertise in manufacturing and operations," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO at TraceLink. "She will add great value as we drive supply chain transformation with our Opus™ digital network platform. The Opus low-code/no-code development platform enables companies to quickly and easily create digital networks with a new class of multienterprise software. Stephanie's insights into the needs of operating executives will be invaluable as we expand our supply chain application solutions and ecosystem."

Ms. Hart is currently the Senior Vice President of Operations at Warby Parker. During her tenure, Warby Parker went public through a direct listing, opened a second optical lab, and has maintained exceptional quality and customer service as the company continues to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style. Prior to joining Warby Parker, Ms. Hart was the Senior Vice President of Global Operations at Beyond Meat, where she was part of the leadership team that took the company public in one of the best performing IPOs by a US company in almost two decades. Ms. Hart has also held senior operating positions at Nestle and Jenny Craig.

"I am excited to join TraceLink's Board of Directors", said Ms. Hart. "I've spent the last twenty-one years of my career running manufacturing operations for global brands. The Opus platform and the network-based applications built on it will solve some of the supply chain challenges that I face every day - traceability, supply and demand fluctuations, sustainability and social responsibility. TraceLink's Opus platform is a true break-through technology that will foster a wave of innovation across the supply chain and I am thrilled to help make TraceLink's vision for digital supply chain transformation a reality."

About TraceLink
TraceLink is the only business network creation platform for building integrated business ecosystems with multienterprise applications. Business networks are the foundation of an Industry 4.0 digitalization strategy that delivers customer-centric agility and resiliency of the end-to-end supply network leveraging the collective intelligence of an industry. The TraceLink Opus Digital Network Platform enables speed of open innovation and implementation with a partner ecosystem for no-code and low-code development of solutions and applications. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1779312/Stephanie_Hart_Professional_Photo__1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004729/TraceLink_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TraceLink

