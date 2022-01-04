U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

TraceLink Wins Comparably 2021 Best Company Culture Award

·2 min read

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the leading digital network platform company, today announced it has been named a winner of Comparably's Best Company Culture Award for 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/TraceLink)
(PRNewsfoto/TraceLink)

TraceLink won the award for Best Company Culture based on reviews and feedback from employees, according to Comparably, a leading careers-focused site that monitors the job market to help job seekers find the best opportunities, compensation, and company cultures. The annual Best Company Culture award recognizes 100 organizations that create company cultures where employees are valued and supported through a positive work environment, competitive compensation, and opportunities for career growth.

"TraceLink is honored and proud to be named a winner of Comparably's 2021 Best Company Culture Award," said Nick Camelio, Chief People Officer at TraceLink. "At TraceLink, one of our core values is that people are intrinsic to our business. That means we are strongly committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment where everyone has a voice; where everyone is empowered to grow both personally and professionally; and where a strong focus on work-life balance is a top priority."

"Our amazingly talented and skilled team members are the reason why TraceLink is a leader," Camelio continued, "and TraceLink is dedicated to providing them with the tools, support, and resources that can help them achieve a sense of professional fulfillment, happiness, and success."

Employees give TraceLink high marks for company culture
Comparably analyzed more than 348 TraceLink employee reviews before making its decision and found that, in addition to its highly collaborative work environment, TraceLink received high praise for diversity, benefits, salaries, and its leadership team.

Career seekers who would like to learn more about working at TraceLink and search open positions should visit the "Culture and Careers" page on the TraceLink website: https://www.tracelink.com/about-us/culture-and-careers.

About Comparably
Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies.

About TraceLink
TraceLink is the only business network creation platform for building integrated business ecosystems with multienterprise applications. Business networks are the foundation of an Industry 4.0 digitalization strategy that delivers customer-centric agility and resiliency of the end-to-end supply network leveraging the collective intelligence of an industry. TraceLink's Opus Digital Network Platform enables speed of open innovation and implementation with a partner ecosystem for no-code and low-code development of solutions and applications. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tracelink-wins-comparably-2021-best-company-culture-award-301453190.html

SOURCE TraceLink

