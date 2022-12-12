U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,934.25
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,471.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,569.50
    -0.25 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.10
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.70
    -0.32 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.20
    -8.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +2.08 (+9.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8910
    +0.3410 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,948.76
    -223.70 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    397.32
    -8.93 (-2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.35
    -23.28 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Tracing the Steps of Medieval Writers

·3 min read

St. Pölten UAS Research Project Allocates Manuscripts to Authors

Monasteries have extensive collections of medieval manuscripts. In most cases, there is no information on how many scribes were active in any one monastery, whether they travelled between monasteries, and how the scriptoria were organised.

A research project under the lead of the St. Pölten UAS supports historical research and uses artificial intelligence to identify copyists of manuscripts from the 12th century in the library of Klosterneuburg Monastery.

ST. PÖLTEN, Austria, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  So far, traditional manual writing style analysis has been carried out by experts in a tedious and time-consuming process.

St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences Logo
St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences Logo

"There are approaches to identifying the manuscripts of medieval scribes with the help of machine learning. However, these cannot be applied to large collections of texts. We're talking about tens of thousands of pages", says Markus Seidl from the Institute of Creative\Media/Technologies at the St. Pölten UAS, who heads the project and has, together with his team, developed a procedure that makes it possible to apply automatic analysis to large volumes of manuscripts.

Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, the sheer number of pages can be analysed faster. The purpose is not to identify individual scribes as persons or by name but to ascertain whether different texts come from the same or different scribes.

Collaboration between Humans and Machines

"We take machine learning and human expertise and combine the best of both worlds", says Seidl. The machine suggests a certain scribe to the palaeographers – the researchers of historic writing. The experts can either accept or reject the suggestion or make an alternative suggestion. The computer model is gradually improved through the experts' assessments.

"This project does not just help us to interactively work on a significant desideratum of historical research. It also creates new possibilities and tools of analysis that enable a deeper knowledge of all other medieval scriptoria in the area that is now Lower Austria. Based on the study of the scriptorium of Klosterneuburg Monastery in the final third of the 12th century, we can answer bigger unresolved questions regarding the organisation of the written word in high medieval (Lower) Austrian monasteries", emphasises Martin Haltrich, head of the monastic library in Klosterneuburg.

Project Scribe ID

The project receives funding from the Gesellschaft für Forschungsförderung NÖ (the research promotion agency of the province of Lower Austria; GFF, formerly NFB) within the framework of the FTI Call 2018 for digitalisation. Partners in the project are Klosterneuburg Monastery and TU Wien.

https://research.fhstp.ac.at/projekte/scribe-id-ai

About the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences

The St. Pölten UAS is a provider of performance-oriented higher education with a strong practical relevance in the areas of Media, Communications, Management, Digital Technologies, Computer Science, Security, Rail Technology, Health Sciences, and Social Sciences. As a European University, the St. Pölten UAS manages the European university alliance E³UDRES² (Engaged – European – Entrepreneurial University as Driver for European Smart and Sustainable Regions) and works on the development of smart and sustainable regions together with partner universities in seven countries.

For information and inquiries:

Mag. Mark Hammer
Section Head Press
Marketing and Communications
T: +43/2742/313 228 269
M: +43/676/847 228 269
E: mark.hammer@fhstp.ac.at
I: https://www.fhstp.ac.at/de/presse

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735639/St_Polten_University_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tracing-the-steps-of-medieval-writers-301697485.html

SOURCE St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Will Likely Be Deemed Illegal — What To Expect Now

    With the fate of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program in limbo, millions of borrowers are left wondering how to best proceed. And now, several experts say that the Supreme Court will...

  • 4 Ph.D. neuroscience students from other countries share the challenges of studying in the US

    International students in the U.S. often face restrictions that make it hard to advance their research careers at the graduate level and beyond. Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty ImagesInternational students make important contributions to the U.S. They can enrich scientific research through diversity of thought. They pay taxes, support businesses and jobs, and can help offset the cost of tuition for American students. Despite the many ways that international students benefit the U.S., a num

  • Does My Spouse Have To Pay My Student Loans If I Die?

    Back in 2019, when more than 44 million Americans had a combined student loan debt of $1.5 trillion, insurance firm Haven House surveyed borrowers about the impact of death on their student loans and...

  • A Princeton Student Died. Her Classmates Want to Know What Happened.

    Late in the afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 20, the executive vice president of Princeton University emailed a notice to the community announcing that Misrach Ewunetie, a member of the class of 2024, had been found dead on the New Jersey campus earlier that day. Missing since Sunday, she had come to this country from Ethiopia when she was a child, and her family had begun to worry when she did not show up for an appointment related to her application for American citizenship the day before. The exha

  • Thousands of Youths Are Compelled to Join Military's Junior ROTC

    DETROIT — On her first day of high school, Andreya Thomas looked over her schedule and found that she was enrolled in a class with an unfamiliar name: JROTC. She and other freshmen at Pershing High School in Detroit soon learned they had been placed into the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, a program funded by the U.S. military designed to teach leadership skills, discipline and civic values — and open students’ eyes to the idea of a military career. In the class, students had to wear mi

  • LLCC program provides free nursing, health care training to advance diversity, equity

    The PATH program, funded through an Illinois Community College Board grant, promotes equity and diversity by removing barriers.

  • Story County schools see high absentee rates amid outbreak of flu, RSV, colds and COVID

    Cases of colds, flu, RSV and COVID-19 have swept through the state, causing high absentee rates and forcing urgent cares to move to appointments only.

  • Are Student Loans Forgiven After You Die?

    With all the talk surrounding President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in the headlines, it's easy to forget that borrowers and their families have other things on their minds when it comes...

  • OCSTA Statement Regarding OCEW Tentative Agreement

    "The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA) is pleased that the Council of Trustees' Associations, Ontario Council of Education Workers (OCEW) and the Crown have reached a tentative central collective agreement.

  • Florida teacher fired after allegedly disrupting Muslim students as they prayed, accusing them of doing 'magic'

    A teacher in Florida was fired after allegedly disrupting Muslim students as they prayed and accusing them of doing "magic," according to a TikTok video that

  • Man who disguised himself as a student arrested at high school in Lexington, cops say

    The Columbia man admitted to talking with students about drugs, police said.

  • More Penalties, Industry Bans Come From Wells Fargo Scandal

    Over the last few years, it seems like Wells Fargo has come under investigation for no small number of regulatory infractions or discrimination practices. Just under a month ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched an investigation into the bank's automobile lending, consumer-deposit accounts, and mortgage lending practices. The ongoing investigation could cost the bank more than $1 billion in settlement fees.

  • Tokyo’s Broken Bond Market Needs More Than BOJ Tweaks to Heal

    (Bloomberg) -- A dialing back of massive Bank of Japan bond purchases and even a tweak to yield-curve control would fail to solve the liquidity drought in the country’s debt market next year, according to investors.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases

  • Maersk replaces CEO to steer shipping firm through turbulent waters

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday it had appointed Vincent Clerc, who has been with the firm for 25 years, to replace Soren Skou as Chief Executive Officer as of Jan 1. Company veteran Clerc, who currently heads the company's Ocean & Logistics business, is taking the helm at a time of slowing demand for transport and logistics as a global recession looms. "The strong tail winds that benefited the supply chain industries during the pandemic are coming to an end," said chair of the board Robert Maersk Uggla in a statement.

  • The Block CEO resigns after reports of undisclosed loans from Alameda Research

    Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto news outlet The Block, resigned after reports revealed that he received undisclosed multi-million dollar loans from Alameda Research.

  • I’m 68, my husband is terminally ill, and his $3 million estate will go to his son. I want to spend the rest of my days traveling — will I have enough money?

    First, develop a plan (some might call it a budget), said Robert Gilliland, managing director and senior wealth adviser at Concenture Wealth Management. Take into consideration every single possible expense you anticipate after your husband dies, and account for inflation as well. You can break these expenses down into the short term, such as one to five years, the intermediate term, which would be the six- to 10-year span, and the long term, or beyond 10 years.

  • Marketmind: Last hurrahs

    The finishing line for one of the most turbulent financial market years on record is in sight, but investors must brace for one final wave of volatility this week as the Federal Reserve and three other major central banks set interest rates. The Fed, European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank are all widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points each later this week, so the potential market disruption will come from the subsequent press conferences. In Asia, the central bank of The Philippines is expected follow the Fed and reduce the pace of rate hikes to 50 bps from 75 bps at its last meeting, and policymakers in Taiwan are expected to deliver another 12.5 bps hike.

  • S.Korea discusses control over crypto listings after WEMIX delisting

    S.Korean authorities may mandate companies to pursue direct approval from regulators to list their crypto on local digital assets exchanges.

  • Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to outline adjustments to its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to key suppliers early next year, as it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, two people with knowledge of the work said. Toyota has been looking at ways to improve the competitiveness of EVs being planned for this decade, in part by speeding up the adoption of performance-boosting technologies for planned EVs, from electric drive systems - including motors - to the electronics that convert power from the grid to energy stored in batteries and more integrated heating and cooling systems, the people said. The changes would be for the successors to Toyota's first two EVs for major markets, the bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, and intended to close the gap with Tesla Inc on cost and performance, the people said.

  • Here's What to Do When Everyone Sees a Recession in 2023

    Consensus for early in the year points to recession-related weakness in earnings and this likely portends choppy equities. Mike Wilson from Morgan Stanley and David Kostin of Goldman Sachs, in fact, predict the S&P 500 will drop to 3600 or lower in the first half of the year, followed by a second-half rebound. Mike Wilson's record on market direction has been remarkably prescient in recent years; his calls shape the current Wall Street consensus as other strategists follow his market outlook.