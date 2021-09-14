U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,477.65
    +8.92 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,970.94
    +101.31 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,154.42
    +48.83 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.70
    +5.91 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.97
    +0.52 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.00
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0220 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3893
    +0.0057 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8640
    -0.1310 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,654.76
    +64.55 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.75
    +25.01 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,061.30
    -7.13 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

TrackTime24: The All-in-One Tool for Employee Time Tracking and Work Scheduling, Used by Leading Businesses Worldwide

TrackTime24
·4 min read

Bielsko-Biała, Poland, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Tracking time, work scheduling and leave management are vital processes for businesses of all shapes and sizes. By evaluating where time is spent across your business versus the income you are generating, key decisions can be made to improve efficiency, performance, and profitability.

However, for many businesses that incorporate things like timesheets, shift scheduling and time off management, and these processes can be a big drain on time if the tools you are using do not seamlessly integrate into your way of working. We’ve all had those annoyances of trying to make sense of excel data, keep track of data on paper, or combine google documents into a coherent view, and literal days of time can be lost each month in doing so.

The solution is TrackTime24. Hassle-free workforce management, an all-in-one kind of easy-to-use app. It provides everything you need, from generating timesheets, monitoring and tracking of employee clock-ins and clock-outs, planning work schedules, managing PTOs and leaves, exporting timesheets ready for payroll, even seamlessly integrating with most popular payroll software.

For all the detail on TrackTime24 and how to get started for free, you can visit their website: tracktime24.com

Below, we dive a little deeper into this innovative app, and learn why leading businesses choose to use TrackTime24 as their workforce management tool:

TrackTime24 makes managing timesheets the easiest part of your job

If your business relies on timesheets, you know how much of a hassle they can be. Not only are they difficult to setup but having to persistently remind your employees to log their hours or to remember to clock in at the start of the day, is an unnecessary burden.

With TrackTime24 you can:

  • Keep track of your staff’s time, including work hours, breaks and mealtimes

  • Prepare timesheets with a single click

  • Export timesheets for payroll apps

  • Identify frequently late clock-ins or early clock-outs

  • Identify chronic lateness

  • Turn smartphones or tablets into time clocks, for easy clocking in and out via QR codes

TrackTime24 is the best way to schedule work shifts and delegate tasks

Do you want to spend 80% less time scheduling your employees? That prospect in itself is invaluable, but when combined with having clear and accurate time tracking across your workforce, it can truly revolutionize the way your business operates.

Within the app, you can:

  • Build, plan and share shifts with employees

  • Assign jobs and tasks

  • Assign positions

  • Copy work schedules through drag and drop technology

  • Keep track of shifts and tasks with calendars

  • Add shift notes

… and much, much more.

TrackTime24 is used by everybody from SMBs and Enterprises to local shops and Fortune 500 companies

Such is the flexibility of the app; the software is customizable to fit any business size. For small startups, you can be reassured that as your business grows, the software can aid that expansion and be upscaled to follow your growth. For large global enterprises, the software has the power and capability to handle workforces of vast sizes, helping you to track time and schedule work better than ever before, with ease.

  • All-in-one tool for workforce management

  • Over 100,000+ users

  • Can be used across numerous devices (desktop, mobile, tablet)

  • Save money by paying your employees only for worked hours

  • Save time with easy to manage timesheets and work schedulers

  • Ditch paper notes and spreadsheets! Replace them with all-in-one tool.

  • Benefit from expert support, available throughout your journey

Ready to try it for free?

If you’re looking for a seamless, cloud-based way to track time and manage shifts, PTOs and leaves, there simply isn’t a better app on the market. It’s incredibly easy to integrate into your day-to-day operations, with simple setup, elite support team, and the highest level of security.

Try it today for free via the TrackTime24 website.

More Information

TrackTime24 is the workforce management swiss-knife, so time tracking, scheduling, and leave management work hand-in-hand!Get rid of paper timecards, timesheets, and schedules. Simplify payroll with the power of TrackTime24. Gain access to powerful mobile apps, GPS tracking, overtime monitoring, real-time reports, and much more! Over 100,000 users cannot be wrong!

Sign up FREE – no credit card required! One-on-one demo included. Visit https://tracktime24.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/tracktime24-the-all-in-one-tool-for-employee-time-tracking-and-work-scheduling-used-by-leading-businesses-worldwide/

CONTACT: TrackTime24 1 Maja 15 43-300 Bielsko-Biała Poland +48 (33) 500 00 64 https://tracktime24.com


Recommended Stories

  • AMD Set to Soar After Xilinx Acquisition

    Advanced Micro Devices, the chip maker long seen as an underdog to rival Intel doesn’t get enough credit for a strategy that is now giving Intel some serious competition. When AMD does complete the deal, Cordisco expects AMD to generate about $35 billion of sales by 2024. More importantly, AMDs data center revenue could double this year and hit about $12 billion in 2024, Cordisco said.

  • Labor shortage is an outright crisis for hospitality industry: Best Western Hotels CEO

    BWH Hotel Group CEO David Kong sits down exclusively with Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita to discuss his upcoming retirement, recovery of the hotel sector, and the labor shortage facing the hospitality industry.&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple Fixes Spyware Flaw That Allows ‘Zero-Click’ iPhone Hack

    Apple issued an emergency update Monday to fix a security flaw that researchers said allowed hackers to exploit and infect iPhones and other devices without any user action.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bears Eyeing a Return to sub-$40,000…

    It’s been a particularly bearish start to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market. Failure to revisit $46,000 levels would leave Bitcoin and the broader market in the deep red…

  • Facing Pressure, Kakao Billionaire to Jettison Decade-Old Model

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Corp. founder Brian Kim promised to abandon the high-growth model that created Korea’s internet leader, responding to a furore over how his social media platform is abusing its dominance as “a symbol of greed.”The billionaire entrepreneur who built Korea’s largest messaging, online finance and ride-hailing services on Tuesday pledged 300 billion won ($256 million) to help smaller merchants and to evaluate getting out of businesses that compete with mom-and-pop shops. K Cube

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Technological innovations tend to set the bar for human productivity while also creating tremendous amounts of wealth. For instance, the invention of the steam engine powered the first industrial revolution in the 1700s.

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering

  • UC San Diego student allegedly tapped into iPhones to steal crypto — and tried to blackmail one victim with naked photos

    Richard Yuan Li, 21, took over at least 40 people’s cell phones from his dorm room, prosecutors say.

  • Amazon Plans to Hire 125,000 Workers With Starting Pay at $18 an Hour

    Amazon says the starting wage for the more than 125,000 U.S. employees it plans to hire in fulfillment and transportation roles would be above $18 an hour.

  • Pinterest Used Her Ideas, Cut Her Out of Pay, Influencer Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who lives in Oakland, California, said in a state court filing on Monday in that she was friends with Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app,” which would later become Pinterest. Martinez

  • AppLovin vs. Unity Software: Which Mobile App Stock is a Better Pick?

    The mobile app ecosystem has developed rapidly with greater penetration of smartphones and the increase in mobile gaming. Due to the pandemic, user engagement has risen rapidly as more users play mobile games. According to an RBC Capital report, the mobile gaming total addressable market (TAM) was worth $91 billion last year, representing more than half of the total global gaming market, which is worth $175 billion. Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, let's compare two mobile app companies

  • Syngenta, Chevron Could Face Billions in Claims Over Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Yet another popular weed killer used by American farmers for decades is becoming a costly liability for the companies behind the chemical.Over the past seven months, new lawsuits have been filed almost every day claiming farmers or field workers contracted Parkinson’s disease from their exposure to Paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide developed by Syngenta AG and sold in the U.S. by Chevron Corp.The surge in complaints comes as another company, Bayer AG, has set aside as much as $16

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Apple's Epic Loss Could Be a Big Win for Spotify

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock took a hit late last week after a federal judge struck down some of the company's App Store rules regarding how payment systems are managed in apps running on its products (like iPhones and iPads). While the ruling could hurt Apple, other requested changes Epic was demanding as part of its lawsuit did not get the court's approval. The gist if the judge's ruling is that developers are now allowed to send their app's users to outside payment systems from within the app.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 13th, 2021

    Following last week’s pullback, failure to move through the week’s pivot levels would leave the majors under pressure once more…

  • Proxy advisers split on FedEx CEO Smith's pay

    Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co gave diverging recommendations to investors on voting on FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package, after a labor union challenged the plan. The pay package for Smith, a billionaire, faces a challenge at FedEx's annual shareholder meeting later this month after labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company's decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus program, amounted to double-dipping. ISS said in a report released on Sunday that "cautionary support" was warranted because Smith's awards have not led to a misalignment of pay and performance.