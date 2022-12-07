U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,933.92
    -7.34 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,597.92
    +1.58 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,958.55
    -56.34 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.90
    -5.67 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.40
    -1.85 (-2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.00
    +16.60 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.56 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2207
    +0.0073 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5690
    -0.3910 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,827.77
    -171.46 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.86
    -7.18 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

TrackX Holdings, Inc. and SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc. Announce a Letter of Intent (LOI) for SpotLite360 to Acquire TrackX

TrackX Holdings Inc.
·8 min read
TrackX Holdings Inc.
TrackX Holdings Inc.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACKX HOLDINGS, INC (“TrackX”) (TSX.V:TKX I Frankfurt:3TH) (“TrackX” or the “Company”), a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based enterprise asset management solution provider, announces that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) with SPOTLITE360 IOT SOLUTIONS, INC. (“SpotLite360”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A) whereby SpotLite360, by way of a proposed transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”), will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of TrackX.

TrackX has an established a long-standing relationship with SpotLite360 in which the Company has licensed its supply chain software solutions to SpotLite360 for use within the healthcare, pharmaceutical and agriculture industries. TrackX’s enterprise-scalable platform enables the Industrial Internet of Things (IOT) by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerting and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. On a non-exclusive basis, SpotLite360 has commercialized its TrackX license across multiple customers within its targeted industries by delivering a “powered by TrackX” suite of solutions for end-to-end supply chain tracing, tracking, sustainability and consumer proof of Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) initiatives.

The Proposed Transaction is expected to be structured as a plan of arrangement, merger, amalgamation, share exchange, and/or other similar transaction that will result in TrackX becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of SpotLite360 or otherwise combining its corporate existence with that of SpotLite360. The Company and SpotLite360 have agreed to negotiate in good faith the terms of a definitive agreement with respect to the Proposed Transaction and to consummate the Proposed Transaction during Q1 2023.

In addition to entering into a definitive agreement between the parties, the Proposed Transaction is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including, as applicable, approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”), TrackX shareholder approval, and completion of due diligence reasonable or customary in a transaction of a similar nature, among other conditions. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

With TrackX’s impressive presence in the delivery of supply chain tracing, tracking, proof of sustainability and ESG claims, both companies are confident that the Proposed Transaction contemplated in the LOI can be beneficial respect to new revenue opportunities, as well as an enhanced ability to further commercialize its supply chain visibility solutions utilizing IoT and blockchain technologies.

Gene McConnell, CFO of SpotLite360, commented, “Strategic acquisitions are an important part of the modern growth strategy for technology companies such as SpotLite360. Our relationship with TrackX over the last year has validated a large market opportunity for the companies’ combined disruptive innovations. Our vision to deliver product proof of origin, chain of custody, proof of sustainability initiatives and ESG claims with the benefit of diversified revenue streams can change the future of supply chains. The Proposed Transaction with TrackX is set to provide SpotLite360 with a much stronger position for innovation, sales conversions, and long-term overall prosperity. Our clients will benefit from an unparalleled standard of reporting and monitoring of their facilities and supply chains with integrations of technologies such as ours as part of their overall business infrastructure.”

Kirk Ball, Director of TrackX, commented, “Since entering into a licensing agreement with SpotLite360 in 2021, we have continued to see more opportunity for collaboration between our respective teams, technology initiatives and partner networks. We are both focused on the delivery of tracing, tracking and sustainability solutions. The proposed transaction represents an opportunity to create significant economies in administration, technology, sales and capital market expenses which will result in additional value for our shareholders, our customers, and our employees.”

For more information, please contact:

Tim Harvie, TrackX Holdings Inc.
investor@trackx.com
303-325-7300

Neither the CSE nor TSXV has approved or disapproved the contents of this news release or passed upon the merits of any of the transactions described herein, including the Proposed Transaction.

Neither the CSE, TSXV nor their Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TrackX

TrackX, Inc. (TSX.V: TKX), based in Denver, Colorado, is the SaaS-based enterprise tracking, tracing, and collaboration solution that leading brands trust to achieve more sustainable and better performing supply chains. TrackX solutions are built on an enterprise scalable and fully customizable platform that leverages a broad array of RFID, IoT (Internet of Things) and Sensor Technologies to provide item level visibility to customers across a broad array of industries, including food, beverage, brewery, automotive, retail, financial services, technology and government. For more information, visit www.trackx.com.

About SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.

SpotLite360 is a logistics technologies solutions provider unlocking value, opportunities, and efficiencies for all participants in a supply chain. Building upon existing applications of IoT technologies, distributed ledgers, and machine learning, SpotLite360 endeavours to set new standards of transparency, integrity, and sustainability in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and agriculture industries. As regulators across the globe begin to impose new tracing and accountability requirements for the protection of consumers (e.g., DSCSA and FSMA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration), the need for reliable, cost-effective, and versatile tracking technology is expected to grow considerably. SpotLite360’s flagship SaaS solution has been engineered to seamlessly track the movement of a product by integrating with systems of all major stakeholders in a supply chain ranging from the raw materials to the hands of the end consumer. With a primary objective of onboarding new clients in 2021, SpotLite360 plans to explore innovative use cases for its proprietary stack of technologies which could transform logistics workflows in some of the world’s largest industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Spotlite360 and TrackX within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation economic estimates and any statements related to the Proposed Transaction, shareholder and exchange approvals. Spotlite360 and TrackX provide forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to results and recommendations, results of due diligence investigations, ability to raise adequate financing, applicable shareholder and exchange approvals in respect of the Proposed Transaction and unprecedented market and economic risks associated with current unprecedented market and economic circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Spotlite360’s and TrackX’s public filings under their respective SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although SpotLite360 and TrackX have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. SpotLite360 and TrackX disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

UNITED STATES ADVISORY The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), have been offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by TrackX Holdings, Inc. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.



Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: GameStop, Rent the Runway, C3 AI, Duckhorn

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights Wednesday's biggest stock movers in after-hours trading.

  • Why Nio and Other Chinese EV Stocks Tanked Today

    Nio will need to show record monthly vehicle deliveries in December by a large margin to hit even the low end of its prior estimates.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Why Carnival Stock Keeps Going Down

    This week has not been a fun time to own shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK). Including today's 3.4% slide through 1 p.m. ET, Carnival stock has lost more than 10% of its value since the week began. On Tuesday, you see, investment banking heavyweight J.P. Morgan waded back into the cruise space with a trio of stock initiations.

  • CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces a conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Participants will include Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Granath, Chief Geoscientist, and Grayson Andersen, Head of Capital Markets.

  • Why Plug Power, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Fell Today

    On a bad day for most stocks, shares of electric-vehicle-related ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down between 6% and 8%. There isn't any big news out from -- or about -- any of these three companies today that is the specific cause for any of their share-price declines. The most recent news is from ChargePoint, the EV charging station company, which reported third-quarter results on Dec. 1, with a 93% increase in revenue, but continues to report big losses.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Misfired Today

    Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) reported financial results that missed the target by a wide margin. After markets closed Tuesday, Smith & Wesson reported earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $121 million for its fiscal second quarter, which ended Oct. 31. The company blamed the macro environment for the miss, along with a difficult competitive environment.

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • GameStop stock holds steady despite Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down GameStop's third-quarter earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Has Been Left for Dead -- Is It Time to Buy?

    Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), formed earlier this year when telecom giant AT&T spun off WarnerMedia and merged it with Discovery, has all the makings of a media giant. The company's stable of intellectual property and assets is formidable: HBO, DC Comics, Warner Bros.' films, linear TV channels including CNN, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, and many more, and rights to broadcast NBA games all fall under the company's umbrella. Warner Bros. Discovery is also already a major player in streaming.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were flying higher today after the database software company posted strong results in its third-quarter earnings report. MongoDB, which specializes in NoSQL database software, trounced estimates in its latest update and even reported a surprise profit. Its cloud-based product, Atlas, again led the way with 61% growth and now makes up 63% of total revenue.

  • AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.48

    The board of AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.48 on the 15th of...

  • 13 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best gold stocks to buy for recession. If you want to read about some more gold stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession. According to a report by S&P Global, the sentiments for gold investment have risen over the past few months due […]

  • Why Lovesac Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) were down 16% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fiscal third quarter ending Oct. 30. It was a strong quarter in the context of the economic environment. Lovesac clearly has a superior brand positioning and is taking significant market share.

  • Tensions Grew at Salesforce Between Co-CEOs Benioff and Taylor Ahead of Leadership Change

    Marc Benioff became frustrated about how his co-CEO Bret Taylor, who is set to exit the role, was spending his time, people familiar with the executives said.

  • Costco earnings: What to expect on consumer spending, profits

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi previews expectations for Costco earnings.

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Intel (INTC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • Why Is Axsome (AXSM) Up 18.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Axsome (AXSM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging

    NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging are included in this Analyst Blog.