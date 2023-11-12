TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023

Dr. Charles Theuer: Good afternoon, and thank you for joining TRACON's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Call. I will begin with an update on our pipeline and then review our recent activities. Following that, Scott Brown, our Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2023. Finally, we will conclude by taking your questions. I'll begin with an update on our continued progress with the ongoing ENVASARC pivotal trial. In September, the data monitoring committee reviewed interim safety and efficacy data from 46 patients in cohort C of single-agent ENVA treatment. The objective response rate in the initial 46 patients treated with single-agent ENVA was 13% by investigator review and 8.7% by blinded independent central review.

The response rate assessed by central review, all of which were confirmed responses, more than satisfied the prespecified futility rule and ENVA monotherapy was generally well tolerated. Importantly, median duration of response by central review is greater than 6 months. The DMC recommended the study continue as planned. And since then, more than 20 additional patients have enrolled. We are on track to complete accrual of the ENVASARC pivotal trial in the fourth quarter of 2023 and expect to release updated response rate data before the end of the year. As a reminder, in order to statistically exceed the 4% objective response rate of Votrient, the only FDA-approved treatment for patients with refractory UPS or MFS, the primary endpoint in ENVASARC must show objective responses in 9 out of 80 patients or an 11.25% objective response rate confirmed by central review.

Median duration response of greater than 6 months is a key secondary endpoint. Our goal in ENVASARC is to demonstrate that ENVA has the potential to be both safer and more efficacious than Votrient, a drug with a black box warning for fatal liver toxicity. Based on data from trials of other checkpoint inhibitors in refractory UPS or MFS, we are targeting a 15% response rate for single-agent ENVA. Furthermore, we plan to approach the FDA to discuss a BLA filing strategy as soon as we determine 9 responses. As a reminder, we have received Fast Track designation for ENVA in the sarcoma subtypes of UPS and MFS that have progressed on 1 or 2 prior lines of therapy and received orphan drug designation in soft tissue sarcoma based on activity observed in ENVASARC.

These designations provide important advantages that might expedite regulatory review and commercialization of ENVA. ENVASARC is designed to provide safety and efficacy data in the refractory sarcoma subtypes of UPS and MFS. We also have a strategy for the approval of ENVA in frontline sarcoma. Doxorubicin is the most common therapy used for the treatment of newly diagnosed sarcoma patients. We therefore plan to initiate a trial of ENVA and doxorubicin in the frontline setting of the common sarcoma subtypes, including UPS and MFS following the completion of enrollment in the pivotal ENVASARC trial. The goal of that trial will be to determine the subtypes of sarcoma that best respond to the combination of ENVA and doxorubicin. Assuming positive results in the ENVASARC pivotal trial and potential accelerated approval of ENVA, we expect the FDA will require a randomized trial to demonstrate a survival benefit.

We expect this potential Phase III post-approval trial will compare single-agent doxorubicin to doxorubicin with ENVA with PFS at the endpoint. This trial would be expected to enroll patients with UPS and MFS as well as other sarcoma subtypes shown to respond to therapy with ENVA and doxorubicin. We expect to discuss the design of a frontline trial with the FDA at the time or expected pre-BLA meeting to review the expected submission of data from ENVASARC for potential accelerated approval of ENVA in refractory sarcoma. It is important to understand the sales potential of sarcoma with ENVA at parity pricing is not solely the forecasted $200 million in peak annual ENVA revenues anticipated following approval in refractory UPS and MFS. Our clinical development strategy is designed to create the opportunity for ENVA to broadly benefit patients with sarcoma in the frontline, adjuvant and neoadjuvant settings by seeking supplemental BLAs. We will now turn to our DNA damage repair inhibitor, TRC102, that is financially supported through a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute.

The NCI is sponsoring an ongoing randomized Phase II trial assessing TRC102 in Stage 3 non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer in combination with chemo radiation. The two-arm trial will enroll 78 patients to assess the benefit of adding TRC102 to current standard of care treatment of pemetrexed, cisplatin and radiation therapy followed by consolidated durvalumab maintenance treatment. The primary endpoint of the trial is PFS, and the trial is designed to detect an improvement in PFS at 1 year, from 56% to 75%. Nine sites are open for enrollment in the U.S. and final results are expected in 2025. I will now shift from our pipeline update to discuss our product development platform of CRO-independent research, which we call our PDP. We continue to expect to execute a license of our PDP to one or more companies this year, with the ideal partner being a company with an emerging pipeline who plans to conduct multiple trials.

This offering would include our platform of advanced clinical trial management, data management and safety reporting that we expect would enable our collaborator to potentially conduct trials at a cost of less than 1/3 of what they may otherwise pay a CRO. A license of the PDP would be expected to allow a partner to run clinical trials as we do at TRACON for an estimated cost of approximately $100,000 per patient. As the typical CRO charges $300,000 or more per patient, the potential savings from licensing our PDP on a 100-patient trial could be up to approximately $20 million for a partner. In addition to the expected advantages of increased speed of trial execution and pace of enrollment that we enjoy at TRACON by running trials using our in-house team.

Turning now to an update on the arbitration work from I-Mab. As you may remember, we collected $22 million from I-Mab in July in satisfaction of the arbitration award, of which $4.4 million were disputed and had been held in a client trust account by our attorneys predicated on discussions as the amount of success-based deferred legal fees the firm was due. In September, we successfully received $2 million from the client trust in addition to the write-off of approximately $300,000 in invoices from the attorneys. This brings the total amount of net proceeds from the arbitration to $9.1 million, and the matter is now closed. At this time, Scott will provide an update on our financials.

Scott Brown: Thank you, Charles, and good afternoon, everyone. Collaboration revenue was $0 and $9 million for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $0 for the comparable periods of 2022. The increase in revenue for the 9-month period is related to the prespecified $9 million termination fee for the TJ4309 license in conjunction with the previously announced arbitration outcome with I-Mab. TRACON's research and development expenses were $2.3 million and $10.8 million for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $4.1 million and $10 million for the comparable periods of 2022. The decrease in the 3-month period was due to enrollment only in cohort C of ENVASARC with the corresponding termination of cohort D of the ENVASARC pivotal trial.

General and administrative expenses were $1.3 million and $5.5 million for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $2.3 million and $12 million for the comparable periods of 2022. The decrease was due to lower legal expenses. Our net income was $10.8 million for the 3 months ended September 30, 2023, and our net loss was $4 million for the 9 months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net losses of $6.4 million and $22.1 million for the comparable periods of 2022. We recorded other income of $13 million in the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2023, due to the arbitration award being collected in the third quarter. Included in the $22 million arbitration award was the $9 million prespecified termination fee payable by I-Mab under the TJ4309 agreement, which we recognized as revenue in Q2 of this year.

Turning to the balance sheet. At September 30, 2023, our cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $7.8 million compared to $17.5 million at December 31, 2022. With that, I will turn the call back over to Charles.

Dr. Charles Theuer: Thank you, Scott. As you have heard, our corporate strategy is proceeding as planned. Allow me to recap two key expected events. First, later this quarter, we expect to report updated response rate data from the ENVASARC pivotal trial. Second, later this quarter, we expect to license our unique product development platform to enable one or more companies to benefit from our capabilities and realize for themselves the substantial clinical trial time and cost savings we enjoy at TRACON while allowing TRACON to generate nondilutive capital. Thank you for your time and attention, and we are now available to answer your questions.

