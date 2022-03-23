U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·2 min read
  • TCON
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., today announced that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Jason McCarthy, at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 1:30pm Eastern Time.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer utilizing a capital efficient, CRO independent, product development platform. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a PD-L1 single-domain antibody given by rapid subcutaneous injection that is being studied in the pivotal ENVASARC trial for sarcoma; YH001, a potential best-in-class CTLA-4 antibody in Phase 1 development; TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of lung cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships whereby it leads U.S. regulatory and clinical development and shares in the cost and risk of clinical development and leads U.S. commercialization. In these partnerships TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the U.S. To learn more about TRACON and its product pipeline, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com.

Company Contact:

Investor Contact:

Mark Wiggins

Brian Ritchie

Chief Business Officer

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(858) 251-3492

(212) 915-2578

mwiggins@traconpharma.com

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com



