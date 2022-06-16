U.S. markets open in 5 hours 45 minutes

Traction Uranium Joins the Saskatchewan Mining Association the Voice of Saskatchewan Mining and Exploration

Traction Uranium Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • TRCTF
Traction Uranium Corp.
Traction Uranium Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Traction”) (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K), a mineral exploration issuer focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce its membership to the Saskatchewan Mining Association (SMA), further integrating Traction Uranium into the Saskatchewan exploration and mining landscape and enabling Traction to be at the forefront of policy frameworks and regulatory changes affecting mining and exploration companies in Saskatchewan.

The SMA is an industry-driven organization representing the mining and mineral exploration industry with over 25 mining operations in the province. SMA is the voice of the exploration and mining industry in Saskatchewan. SMA advocates on behalf of members on issues related to provincial and federal regulatory changes, develops and supports educational outreach programs, organizes and hosts public outreach and membership events.

The SMA works closely with provincial counterpart associations, the Mining Association of Canada, the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada and the Mining Industry Human Resources Council.

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer, stated “The SMA has represented the exploration and mining industry to government agencies on both the provincial and federal level to advance a safe, sustainable, globally competitive exploration and mining industry that benefits all residents of the province. Through the SMA and in collaboration with our peers and fellow members, Traction has a voice to government and policy-makers to collectively respond to regulatory changes and overcome challenges we all face in the mining and exploration space. In addition, through SMA outreach programs and public events Traction Uranium has an opportunity to assist the SMA in continuing to make Saskatchewan a global critical minerals powerhouse.”

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada’s Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Lester Esteban
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 561 2687
info@tractionuranium.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the Private Placement are “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.


