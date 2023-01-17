U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.00
    -7.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,315.00
    -101.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,570.00
    -38.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.40
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.13
    +0.27 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.60
    -9.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    +1.34 (+7.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2240
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5210
    +0.0800 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,229.12
    +384.49 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.93
    +51.86 (+11.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,845.99
    -14.08 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Traction Uranium Secures Drill Camp Area for Upcoming Key Lake South Drill Program

Traction Uranium Corp.
·4 min read
Traction Uranium Corp.
Traction Uranium Corp.

Winter 2023 KLS Drill Program to follow up on “Radioactive Black Soil” that Assayed High Grade Uranium Mineralization (0.93 wt.% U3O8 and 1180 ppm Cobalt) and a “Radioactive Swamp” Discovered in Fall of 2022

Figure 1

The Proposed Phase 1 Diamond Drilling of 2023. Black dots represent proposed drill collars, green squares represent surface radioactive anomalies discovered in the ground program of 2022, red shaded areas represent surface uranium anomalies (uranium content >2.345 ppm) from the airborne gamma-ray spectrometric survey (Ford et al., 2006), and the black shaded area represents the “Athabasca Sandstone” mapped from cobbles in till in 1973 (AR 74H04-0013). Actual location of drill collars may change upon ground conditions in the field.
The Proposed Phase 1 Diamond Drilling of 2023. Black dots represent proposed drill collars, green squares represent surface radioactive anomalies discovered in the ground program of 2022, red shaded areas represent surface uranium anomalies (uranium content >2.345 ppm) from the airborne gamma-ray spectrometric survey (Ford et al., 2006), and the black shaded area represents the “Athabasca Sandstone” mapped from cobbles in till in 1973 (AR 74H04-0013). Actual location of drill collars may change upon ground conditions in the field.

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”), a mineral exploration company focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce receipt of access and permission from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways allowing the Company to utilize a lease located near the Key Lake South Project (KLS) to use as a temporary drilling camp beginning February 1st, 2023 to July 31st, 2024.

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “After our team discovered the high-grade uranium mineralization (see Traction News Release dated November 13th, 2022) in the ‘black soil’ and the ‘radioactive swamp’, we have been busy preparing to drill underneath. The ‘black soil’ is of special interest to our team as this is not the first time it has been encountered, in the 70’s Uranerz encountered radioactive soil and drilled underneath, this led to the discovery of the Key Lake deposits. Access to our KLS Project is simple, right off the highway and lends to inexpensive drilling as we do not need helicopter support or ice roads to get to our project. Securing access with the Ministry of Highways to provide us with an area for a temporary camp off the highway means we can mobilize to KLS all year round.”

About the Upcoming KLS Drill Program:

Phase 1 Diamond Drilling is planned with 2,000 metres, targeting areas with extreme surface uranium anomalies including the “black soil” anomaly, the “radioactive swamp” and the “Athabasca Sandstone” mapped in 1973 (AR 74H04-0013). Most of the drill targets are situated at the edge of the broad gravity-lows identified in the ground gravity survey of 2022 (see Figure 1).

About the “Black Soil” and “Radioactive Swamp”:

The previously unknown radioactive anomalies discovered by Traction’s exploration team during the ground program of 2022 (see Traction News Release dated September 27th, 2022) were the “radioactive swamp” and “black soil”. Sampling of the “black soil”, where the horizon had an observed thickness of approximately 30 centimetres, returned 0.93 wt.% U308, 1180 ppm Cobalt, 625 ppm Nickel and 196 ppm Boron (see Traction News Release dated November 13th, 2022). Further sampling is required, the “radioactive swamp” is accessible in the winter when the swamp is frozen and may host uranium anomalies that may be similar to the “black soil”. An overburden drilling program is being considered to test for uranium mineralization near the surface, in the overburden/till.

Drill Targets (Figure 1):

Drill Targets
Drill Targets


Figure 1. The Proposed Phase 1 Diamond Drilling of 2023. Black dots represent proposed drill collars, green squares represent surface radioactive anomalies discovered in the ground program of 2022, red shaded areas represent surface uranium anomalies (uranium content >2.345 ppm) from the airborne gamma-ray spectrometric survey (Ford et al., 2006), and the black shaded area represents the “Athabasca Sandstone” mapped from cobbles in till in 1973 (AR 74H04-0013). Actual location of drill collars may change upon ground conditions in the field.

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a0c70b2-181d-43ab-918a-5a4edadca6f7

About the Property
The Key Lake South Uranium Project is located approximately 6 kilometers to the southwest of the Key Lake uranium mill and in close vicinity to modern uranium mining facilities and highway transportation in northern Saskatchewan. Geologically, it sits at the southeastern edge of the Proterozoic Athabasca Basin – home of the world’s largest and highest-grade uranium deposits and operations. Recent discovery of Triple R and Arrow deposits has demonstrated further potential of high-grade uranium at the edge of the basin.

About Traction Uranium Corp.
Traction Uranium Corp. is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two uranium projects in the world renowned Athabasca Region. The Company invites you to find out more about its exploration-stage activities across Canada’s Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Linglin Chu, M.Sc., P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Lester Esteban
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 561 2687
info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the effect of the advertising campaign and the receipts of regulatory and shareholder approval of the RSUs are “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings ‎‎under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest In Right Now

    Sure, many U.S. stocks look cheap after the 2022 bear market; however, investors shouldn't restrict themselves to just U.S. stocks. It's always surprising to see how cheap leading semiconductor stocks can get whenever there's a downcycle in the industry, considering the importance and growth outlook for semiconductors over the long term. Yes, the chip industry is seeing a big inventory correction in both PCs and low-end mobile phones coming off the pandemic, but if one thinks about the rise of artificial intelligence, such as the recent release of ChatGPT, the energy transition to EVs and the smart grid, the Metaverse, and cloud and edge computing, all of these applications need lots and lots of semiconductors to work.

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.

  • Goldman Sees ‘Bullish Concoction’ for Global Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have the strongest outlook of any asset class in 2023, with a perfect macroeconomic environment and critically low inventories for almost every key raw material, according to the head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wan

  • Exxon set to order 5th Guyana oil vessel, sizing up more blocks

    Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to approve its fifth oil production project in Guyana and is considering taking additional exploration acreage, the head of its Guyanese operations, Alistair Routledge, told Reuters in an interview. The efforts would add significantly to the $30 billion committed thus far by Exxon and Guyana partners Hess Corp and CNOOC Ltd. The latest development will cost about 27% more than the last, a new estimate showed, reflecting inflation and the larger scope of the project. The consortium aims to pump 1.2 million barrels of oil and gas per day by 2027 from all the developments, according to Hess, nearly triple last year's peak output.

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • Tesla, Musk face trial in shareholder case over 2018 tweets

    Elon Musk and Tesla Inc are set to go to trial in San Francisco on Tuesday in a case where the company's shareholders claim they were defrauded by Musk's 2018 statement that funding was "secured" to take the electric car maker private. The lawsuit seeks damages for shareholders who bought or sold Tesla stock in the days after Musk's tweets on Aug. 7, 2018. The shareholders have not specified the damages, but said Musk's tweets cost investors "billions."

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe world’s third-biggest crude importer purchase

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • Oil ticks higher as investors weigh China demand outlook

    Oil rises Tuesday as investors assess data confirming a sharp slowdown in China's economic growth last year, while looking ahead to a pickup in crude demand

  • Norway’s Gas Bonanza Set to Boost Already Gigantic Oil Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s windfall natural gas revenue drove the nation’s exports to a record last year in a boon for its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’The Nordic cou

  • JPMorgan Chase Will Be Able to Resume Share Repurchases Earlier Than Expected

    In the back half of 2022, several large banks including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) had to pause share repurchases as they prepared for higher regulatory capital requirements this year and in 2024. It initially looked like it would take JPMorgan Chase some time to build the necessary capital it would need to then resume share repurchases. Share repurchases have become a big reason why investors buy large bank stocks, so this is certainly a good sign.

  • Twitter is auctioning off the relics of its buzzy startup era

    Twitter has put up for auction hundreds of “surplus” goods from its corporate headquarters.

  • Roth TSP vs. Roth IRA: What's the Difference?

    Federal employees and military personnel can choose to save for retirement through a Roth TSP or a Roth IRA. Here's how they differ.

  • Daily – Vickers Top Insider Picks for 01/17/2023

    The Vickers Top Insider Picks is a daily report that utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify 25 companies with compelling insider purchase histories based on transactions over the past three months.

  • China Posts Record Fossil Fuel Output as Security Trumps Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- Fossil fuel production in China soared in 2022, with coal and gas hitting record highs, as environmental targets took a back seat to energy security after a tumultuous year for prices. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Italy’s Most-Wanted Mafi

  • Europe Gas Resumes Slide as Supply Stays Strong and Demand Muted

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas fell further from the lowest level in 16 months as supply remained plentiful and demand muted despite lower prices.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Italy’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsBenchmark futures l

  • 15 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 largest plastic manufacturing companies in the world. If you want to skip our analysis of the plastic industry, you can go directly to 5 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World. The plastic manufacturing industry produces a variety of plastic products for a range of different uses, […]