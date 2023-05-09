Tractor Supply's (NASDAQ:TSCO) investors will be pleased with their solid 263% return over the last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) share price has soared 238% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Tractor Supply managed to grow its earnings per share at 24% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 28% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Tractor Supply's TSR for the last 5 years was 263%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Tractor Supply shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 29% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tractor Supply better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Tractor Supply (including 1 which is significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

