Tracy Hobiena Joins DMI as GM of State and Local Government

·2 min read

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation solutions company, announced today that it has named Tracy Hobiena as General Manager of State and Local Government, effective January 3, 2022. Her responsibilities will include overseeing all business aspects of DMI's state, local and education clients.

Tracy Hobiena
Tracy Hobiena

Her leadership and experience running state and local programs will help us grow our next-gen technology partnerships.

"The DMI team has done phenomenal work building a strong foundation with our state and local clients and the addition of Tracy will allow us to take the next step in serving this critical client base while investing in unique DMI solutions for this vertical," said Sunny Bajaj, founder and CEO of DMI. "Her leadership and experience running state and local programs will help us grow and expand our next-gen technology partnerships while focusing on the digital challenges our government and education clients are facing."

Tracy brings more than 20 years of sales, consulting and program management experience in the information technology industry, spanning state and local government, commercial and federal customers.

Prior to coming to DMI, she led state and local programs for a global technology and engineering company where she was responsible for program execution, growth, profitability and client satisfaction. She managed program and technical delivery teams, instilling predictable and repeatable frameworks aimed at improving customer experience, operational efficiency and loyalty, while driving revenue and enhancing market position. Tracy graduated from St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana.

About DMI
DMI is a global technology solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support. Utilizing expertise in the areas of AI & Analytics, Commerce, Experience, Managed Services, Transformation, and Government, DMI delivers intelligent digital transformation solutions that meet organizations where they are. Born digital, DMI has been delivering mission-critical, enterprise grade solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. DMI has grown to 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as market leader as well as a Top Place to Work by the Washington Post. www.DMInc.com

Media Contact:
Lara Plathe
515-453-2042
lplathe@strategicamerica.com

DMI is a global technology solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support. (PRNewsfoto/DMI)
DMI is a global technology solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support. (PRNewsfoto/DMI)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tracy-hobiena-joins-dmi-as-gm-of-state-and-local-government-301452726.html

SOURCE DMI

