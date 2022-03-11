U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,302.00
    +44.75 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,451.00
    +299.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,767.75
    +181.75 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.30
    +23.40 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.97
    +0.95 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.10
    -24.30 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.88
    -0.38 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.29
    -3.16 (-9.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3090
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.8650
    +0.7350 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,856.03
    +575.04 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.62
    +14.10 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.90
    +89.81 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Tracy Johnson and Tom Lister join Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory board

·3 min read

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 10, 2022, the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Board of Trustees elected two new members to the private, not-for-profit institution's governing body: Tracy L. Johnson, Ph.D., dean, Division of Life Sciences at UCLA; and Tom Lister, senior partner at the international private equity firm Permira.

The Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Board of Trustees elected two new members on March 10, 2022. Tracy L. Johnson, Ph.D., left, is the dean of the Division of Life Sciences at UCLA. Tom Lister, right, is a senior partner at the international private equity firm Permira. Image: collage, CSHL; Tom Lister courtesy Tom Lister; &#x00feff;Tracy Johnson &#xa9;Reed Hutchinson/UCLA
The Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Board of Trustees elected two new members on March 10, 2022. Tracy L. Johnson, Ph.D., left, is the dean of the Division of Life Sciences at UCLA. Tom Lister, right, is a senior partner at the international private equity firm Permira. Image: collage, CSHL; Tom Lister courtesy Tom Lister; Tracy Johnson ©Reed Hutchinson/UCLA

"CSHL will benefit from Tracy Johnson's leadership in the field of biochemistry and 25 years of hands-on experience with the world-renowned CSHL Meetings & Courses Program," said CSHL Chair Dr. Marilyn Simons."Tom Lister will share valuable experience from the finance sector and insights from his service as a trustee in the healthcare sector."

Johnson is Professor of Molecular, Cell and Developmental Biology,Cecilia and Keith Terasaki Presidential Endowed Chair, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor, and dean of the Division of Life Sciences at UCLA.She is the vice president of the Genetics Society of America and the 2022 recipient of the Ruth Kirschstein Diversity in Science Award.

CSHL has been an important part of Johnson's service to the scientific community. She participated in the CSHL Yeast Genetics course before starting her first faculty position. In 2021, she co-organized the CSHL RNA Processing meeting and will co-organize the meeting again in 2023.

Lister is a senior partner and was the co-managing partner of Permira, based in London and New York from 2008 to 2020.He served as head of the firm's North American business from 2005 to 2008. Lister has worked on a number of transactions including Aearo Technologies, Duff & Phelps, Freescale Semiconductor,Genesys,Intelsat,Jet Aviation,and NDS.He has oversight of the firm's direct lending/credit business, Permira Debt Managers.

Prior to joining Permira in 2005,Lister was a partner at Forstmann Little & Co., a private equity firm. He has an M.B.A. from Harvard University and degrees in chemistry and political science from Duke University.He has served as the co-chair of the board of the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) since 2017 and was vice chair and chair of the HSS Audit Committee from 2011–2013.

CSHL is a "public charity" under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS.The officers of its governing body, the CSHL Board of Trustees, are: Chair, Marilyn H. Simons, Ph.D.; Vice Chair, Charles I. Cogut; Vice Chair, Robert D. Lindsay; Vice Chair, Paul J. Taubman; Treasurer, Elizabeth McCaul; Secretary, Robert W. Lourie, Ph.D.; President and CEO, Bruce Stillman, Ph.D.; and Chief Operating Officer, John P. Tuke.

About Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
Founded in 1890, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shaped contemporary biomedical research and education with programs in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology and quantitative biology. Home to eight Nobel Prize winners, the private, not-for-profit Laboratory employs 1,100 people including 600 scientists, students and technicians. For more information, visit www.cshl.edu.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tracy-johnson-and-tom-lister-join-cold-spring-harbor-laboratory-board-301500093.html

SOURCE Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • U.S. Futures Rise as Putin Remark Boosts Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures rallied as investors’ hopes for peace got a boost after Russian President Vladimir Putin saw positive shifts in his country’s talks with Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for P

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • Is a drop in Bank of America's share prices cause for concern? Here's what analysts say

    Bank of America Corp. share prices have dropped by as much as 22% in the last month or so, dipping below $40 per share earlier this week.

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock?

    While online gambling has attracted a lot of interest and generated additional revenue for DraftKings , the stock remains a trade and not a long-term hold, says Real Money contributor Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle. DraftKings stock is down more than 35% so far this year. "Would I buy this dip?" Guilfoyle asked.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Earnings Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • Rivian Results Disappointed. Wall Street Says Buy the Dip, Of Course.

    Rivian results weren't good enough for investors and shares are down again. Wall Street isn't giving up on the stock, however, and believes investors should chase the stock as it drops.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.

  • Oracle stock falls after disappointing earnings, Ulta stock rises after Q4 beat

    Oracle's disappointing earnings report is driving the stock down while Ulta is up after its earnings beat.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Amazon Stock

    Even after a sustained period of share losses, Amazon (AMZN) stock is still pricey, with one share going for $2,936.35. That, however, is about to come an end. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced it would enact a 20-for-1 stock split, which will go into effect on June 6, should the move be given the go ahead by shareholders in May. If that wasn’t enough to satisfy investors, the company also said it rebought $800 million of shares under its old repurchase authorization and has given the green

  • Rivian stock falls nearly 13% after EV maker loses more than $2 billion, trims production targets

    Rivian Automotive Inc. stock fell more than 12% late Thursday after the electric-vehicle maker posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and said that supply-chain snags and other problems persist.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles As Covid-Related Business Dissipates

    DocuSign stock plunged after its January-quarter earnings met estimates and revenue topped views while guidance fell short.

  • China Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech shares slid, tracking overnight weakness in their U.S. peers, as renewed regulatory concerns unnerved investors still reeling from wild price swings this week.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for

  • Amazon Jumped on the Stock Split News. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were climbing today after the tech giant surprised the market with a 20-for-1 stock split and announced a $10 billion share-repurchase authorization. Amazon's shares are now trading near $3,000. The company had not done a stock split since 1999, before the dot-com crash.