U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,082.56
    -49.59 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,652.72
    -337.40 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,930.82
    -150.57 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.67
    -31.38 (-1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.45
    +1.78 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.90
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    +0.18 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0646
    -0.0090 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2470
    -0.0131 (-1.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0600
    +1.3840 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,700.27
    -1,431.59 (-4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.74
    -15.46 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Tracy Kim Joins DIG as Chief Operating Officer

DIG
·3 min read

The vegetable-centric, multi-format restaurant group appoints former Aaptiv and Shutterstock executive to lead operations

Tracy Kim

Tracy Kim Joins DIG as Chief Operating Officer
Tracy Kim Joins DIG as Chief Operating Officer

New York, NY, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIG, the vegetable-centric, multi-format restaurant group, has hired Tracy Kim as its new Chief Operating Officer. Tracy brings decades of operational and general management experience to the growing 30-unit restaurant group. Most recently, she was Chief Executive Officer at Aaptiv, a popular fitness mobile app, where she brought the company to profitability leading to the successful acquisition by PEAR Sports in 2021. Prior to joining Aaptiv, Tracy held numerous executive positions during the early stages of Shutterstock, including leading growth strategy initiatives, HR and ultimately Chief of Staff to the CEO.

As COO of DIG, Tracy is responsible for overseeing all facets of the core business, including restaurant operations, product and technology development, procurement, labor, and support operations.

“After being a devoted DIG customer for years, I’m thrilled to be joining this authentic, inspired and talented leadership team,” says Tracy Kim, COO of DIG. “I’ve been a big believer in DIG’s mission to help rebuild the food system through vegetable-forward cooking, responsible and thoughtful sourcing, and intentional community-building. It brings me great joy to serve every guest and employee with the DIG experience as we expand in current and future markets.”

Tracy joins DIG during an exciting period of growth for the 11-year-old company. In October 2021, DIG announced its series F raise of $65 million in a round supported by existing investors including EHI (the fund affiliated with Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group), Monogram Capital Partners, and Avalt, as well as new investors Kitchen Fund, Eminence Capital, LP and Inherent Group. The funding round has enabled DIG to re-open key locations temporarily closed due to COVID-19, as well as expand its footprint in established and new markets, including New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, with the goal of bringing its total restaurant count from 30 to 60 over the next three years. In April 2022, DIG began offering a four-day workweek schedule option to all hourly restaurant employees in a move that is, to their knowledge, the first and largest of its kind in the restaurant industry.

In the near future, DIG will debut new kitchen technology innovations and new format releases that aim to enable and empower people, instead of replace them. One such program is already taking shape at DIG on 4th, the team’s latest venture that opened in May 2022 in Manhattan’s Union Square and combines the best of their quick-service, full-service, and delivery capabilities to provide an entirely new dining experience.

###

ABOUT DIG 

DIG is a multi-city, multi-format restaurant group with a core focus on vegetable-forward cooking served from their portfolio of fast-casual restaurants, annex programs, strategic partners, their dining & innovation space, 232 Bleecker in New York City, and their latest venture, DIG on 4th in Manhattan’s Union Square. Behind their food is responsible and thoughtful sourcing, much of which is grown in their upstate NY farm, DIG Acres, or sourced from their close network of regional farmers and partners. Founded by CEO Adam Eskin in 2011, DIG is on a mission to rebuild the food system not only through creating supply chain, operational, and environmental efficiencies but by changing overall consumer perception of vegetables from a daily necessity to a craveable meal.

Attachment

CONTACT: Lia Berger DIG lia@isetta.co


Recommended Stories

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Growth stocks have been pummeled in the recent market sell-off as rising interest rates and fears of an economic slowdown hit investor sentiment hard. For a long-term investor, though, such periods of correction also offer some of the best opportunities to find growth stocks that could become huge winners in the next decade or so, given their business growth potential. Here are three such growth stocks that look like winners in the making.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of approximately US$172.5 million (the "Offering"). The Company sold approximately 70.4 million Units at a price of US$2.45 per Unit, including approximately 9.2 million Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of th

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • My 3 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    Forget the old adage "sell and May and go away." Any time is a good time to buy dividend stocks. That's true even when the stock market is highly volatile -- as it is now.  There are two important prerequisites, though.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • S&P suspends forecast, warns of 'extraordinarily weak' bond market

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a note from S&P Global that suspended its full-year forecast for the bond market.

  • Is Altria's Future Up in Smoke?

    The tobacco company could be left scrambling as a recent merger has the potential to elevate its competition.

  • Billionaire Cliff Asness is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks billionaire Cliff Asness is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that were recently dumped by Asness, click Billionaire Cliff Asness is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. After a continuous period of underperformance, Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management fared well in 2021 and had […]

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, stock jumps after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Salesforce's Q1 revenue beat.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • How Much Of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Do Insiders Own?

    The big shareholder groups in C3.ai, Inc. ( NYSE:AI ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company...