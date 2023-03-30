Trade Alert: The Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Of Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE), Martin Holland, Has Just Spent AU$71k Buying 6.0% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Martin Holland, the Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) recently shelled out AU$71k to buy stock, at AU$0.10 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 6.0%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Cobre Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Martin Holland was the biggest purchase of Cobre shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.13. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Cobre insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$0.078. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels, which is around AU$0.13. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Cobre

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 13% of Cobre shares, worth about AU$4.7m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cobre Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Cobre stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cobre. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Cobre (4 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

