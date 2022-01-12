Trade Alert: The Executive Chairman Of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR), Martin Sorrell, Has Just Spent UK£53k Buying A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Executive Chairman, Martin Sorrell, recently bought UK£53k worth of stock, for UK£5.32 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

S4 Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Paul Roy bought UK£838k worth of shares at a price of UK£8.38 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£5.30. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Paul Roy was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 155.91k shares for UK£1.1m. On the other hand they divested 100.00k shares, for UK£834k. Overall, S4 Capital insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around UK£7.25. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of S4 Capital

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. S4 Capital insiders own about UK£493m worth of shares (which is 17% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About S4 Capital Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest S4 Capital insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing S4 Capital. For example - S4 Capital has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

