U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,717.25
    +12.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,208.00
    +80.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,893.75
    +62.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.10
    +6.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.45
    +0.23 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.40
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.41
    -0.99 (-5.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3644
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3200
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,704.49
    +540.95 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.13
    +20.71 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,784.75
    +562.27 (+1.99%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Trade Alert: The Executive Chairman Of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR), Martin Sorrell, Has Just Spent UK£53k Buying A Few More Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simply Wall St
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Executive Chairman, Martin Sorrell, recently bought UK£53k worth of stock, for UK£5.32 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

View our latest analysis for S4 Capital

S4 Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Paul Roy bought UK£838k worth of shares at a price of UK£8.38 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£5.30. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Paul Roy was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 155.91k shares for UK£1.1m. On the other hand they divested 100.00k shares, for UK£834k. Overall, S4 Capital insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around UK£7.25. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

S4 Capital is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of S4 Capital

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. S4 Capital insiders own about UK£493m worth of shares (which is 17% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About S4 Capital Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest S4 Capital insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing S4 Capital. For example - S4 Capital has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Why I'll Be Selling My Zynga Stock Ahead of the Merger With Take-Two Interactive

    Shares of mobile game publisher Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) are soaring on news of a buyout offer from fellow video game company Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO). Games formatted for a mobile device have emerged as the biggest revenue generator for the massive and still-growing video game market, which is homing in on $200 billion a year globally. As a result, other publishers have scooped up leading mobile game developers (like Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ: EA) takeover of Glu Mobile last summer), and now it's Take-Two's turn.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) had jumped 2.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET today. There's going to come a point in time when Wall Street starts to sound like a broken record when talking about Alibaba. Because once again, investors in the Chinese e-commerce giant are being treated to the mixed signals of a Wall Street bank cutting its price target for Alibaba -- and at the same time promising monster profits to anyone who buys the stock.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Is a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.

  • World’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- It was once hailed as the future of Chinese banking, a privately run lender that would mint money by outmaneuvering its state-owned rivals.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameA

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies On Powell Comments, Apple, Nvidia, Tesla In Focus; Biogen Dives Late

    The stock market rallied Tuesday as Fed chief Powell signaled he wouldn't be too aggressive. Key inflation data looms.

  • Why Tilray, Organigram, and Hexo Stocks Bounced Today

    Canadian cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings results yesterday, and its shares soared. The company surprised investors with a profitable quarter and strong revenue growth. Today, Tilray peer Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) also reported solid quarterly results.

  • Ken Griffin’s Fortune Soars to $28 Billion on Citadel Securities Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin has for years been one of the wealthiest people on the planet thanks to his hedge fund’s success. Now it’s his powerhouse market maker that’s driving the bulk of his fortune to new heights. Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Brea

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Apple's Tim Cook made $98M in 2021 — how that compares to other tech CEOs

    Apple CEO Tim Cook made $98 million in 2021. Here's how that compares to other major tech CEOs.