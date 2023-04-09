Trade Alert: The Independent Non Executive Director Of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH), Assaf Ginzburg, Has Just Spent US$140k Buying 450% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) should definitely note that the Independent Non Executive Director, Assaf Ginzburg, recently paid UK£1.56 per share to buy UK£140k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 450%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ithaca Energy

In fact, the recent purchase by Assaf Ginzburg was the biggest purchase of Ithaca Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£1.56 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Ithaca Energy share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Ithaca Energy insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.3% of Ithaca Energy shares, worth about UK£5.3m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ithaca Energy Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Ithaca Energy insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Ithaca Energy (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

