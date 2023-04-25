Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Director Of Associate Global Partners Limited (ASX:APL), Jason Billings, Has Just Spent AU$73k Buying 95% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Associate Global Partners Limited (ASX:APL) Independent Non-Executive Director, Jason Billings, recently bought AU$73k worth of stock, for AU$0.25 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 95%, which is arguably a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Associate Global Partners

Notably, that recent purchase by Jason Billings is the biggest insider purchase of Associate Global Partners shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.25. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Associate Global Partners insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Associate Global Partners insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$0.29. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$0.25). You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Associate Global Partners

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Associate Global Partners insiders own about AU$1.4m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Associate Global Partners Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Associate Global Partners stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Associate Global Partners (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

