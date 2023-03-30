Trade Alert: William Philip Richards At Viva Gold Corp. (CVE:VAU), Has Just Spent CA$140k Buying 50% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Viva Gold Corp. (CVE:VAU) should definitely note that insider William Philip Richards recently paid CA$0.14 per share to buy CA$140k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 50%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Viva Gold

In fact, the recent purchase by insider William Philip Richards was not their only acquisition of Viva Gold shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$0.12 per share in a CA$168k purchase. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$0.14. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Viva Gold insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 5.6% of Viva Gold shares, worth about CA$832k, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Viva Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Viva Gold insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Viva Gold. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Viva Gold (4 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

