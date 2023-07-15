Trade Desk Insiders Made A Wise Decision By Selling US$2.0m Worth Of Stock

Despite the fact that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) stock rose 16% last week, insiders who sold US$2.0m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$75.28, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Trade Desk Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Lead Independent Director, Lise Buyer, sold US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$75.20 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$88.00). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 16% of Lise Buyer's stake.

In the last year Trade Desk insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Trade Desk Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Trade Desk. In total, insiders sold US$2.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Trade Desk insiders own 9.9% of the company, worth about US$4.3b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Trade Desk Tell Us?

Insiders sold Trade Desk shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Trade Desk has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

