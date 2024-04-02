Trade Desk Insiders Sell US$2.7m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

Over the past year, many The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Trade Desk Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director, Lise Buyer, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$75.20 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$87.31, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 16% of Lise Buyer's holding.

Trade Desk insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Trade Desk Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Trade Desk. In total, Executive VP Samantha Jacobson sold US$519k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Trade Desk Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Trade Desk insiders own about US$1.5b worth of shares (which is 3.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Trade Desk Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Trade Desk shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Trade Desk is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Trade Desk, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

