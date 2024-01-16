Advertisement
Trade Desk Stock Poised For a Rebound

Laura McCandless
·1 min read

The shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) are down 4.3% at $64.06 at last glance, though there is no obvious catalyst for the negative price action. Dropping below the $65 level for the first time since early November, it's not a great start to the week after four-straight weekly losses.

However, the rocky start to the year has Trade Desk stock within one standard deviation of its 320-day moving average, a trendline that has been bullish in the past. Over the past three years, TTD has seen four similar signals, after which the stock was higher one month later 75% of the time, averaging an 8.8% return.

Over the past year, the security is up 36.2% already. Furthermore, the equity's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of 13.8 sits firmly in "oversold" territory, which is typically indicative of a short-term bounce.

