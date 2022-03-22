Trade Finance Market Size to Grow by USD 11.25 Bn| 56% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio
NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Trade Finance Market research report by Technavio infers that the increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing is driving this market's growth.
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Crédit Agricole Group, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo & Co. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Trade Finance Market industry.
Key Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Trade Finance Instruments:
Regional Market Outlook
APAC will contribute 56% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the exponential growth of the real estate industry owing to the growing support from governments to strengthen trade finance, for increased exports.
Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America will contribute to the highest market growth.
Latest Trends, Driving the Trade Finance Market
Market Driver:
Globalization is fast rising, and the World Trade Organization (WTO) is lowering trade barriers, resulting in an increase in exports around the world, which will contribute to an increase in trade finance during the forecast period. When it comes to exports, once the shipment leaves domestic customs, it can take a long time to reach the consumer in transit. Domestic businesses will benefit from trade finance vendors who will provide them with the worth of their product as soon as the cargo leaves domestic customs.
These vendors also handle the letter of credit, which is required when things are shipped across international borders to customers. This, in turn, aids in the development of trust between the vendor and the customer, as well as the facilitation of simple trade.
Market Trend:
Another element supporting the trade finance market share increase is the integration of technology with trade finance. Across industries, such as banking, financial services, and insurance, technology plays an essential role (BFSI). In the previous few years, technological advancements, automation, and a certain amount of uniformity have been established in trade financing.
For example, a bank payment obligation (BPO) is an irreversible promise made by one bank to pay another bank if a mutually agreed set of data is successfully matched within SWIFT's trade service utility. This helps banks maximize their working capital by reducing manual processes, acting as a risk mitigation tool, and reducing manual processes.
Trade Finance Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 11.25 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.98
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 56%
Key consumer countries
China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Crédit Agricole Group, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo & Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Other 1
Market segments
Comparison by Other1 placement
Traditional trade finance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Supply chain finance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Structured trade finance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Other1
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Banco Santander SA
Bank of America Corp.
BNP Paribas SA
Citigroup Inc.
Crédit Agricole Group
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
HSBC Holdings Plc
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Morgan Stanley
Wells Fargo & Co.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
